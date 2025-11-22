A second MP has quit Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana’s party to return to serving as an independent MP.

Iqbal Mohamed, MP for Dewsbury and Batley, said he was resigning from Your Party because of “false allegations and smears against me”.

He had recently clashed with Ms Sultana over his gender-critical beliefs.

His departure comes just a week after Adnan Hussain said he was withdrawing from the new party over concerns about factionalism and “veiled prejudice” against Muslims.

In a statement, Mohamed said: "The many false allegations and smears made against me and others, and reported as fact without evidence, have been surprising and disappointing.

"However, I am confident that my colleagues and I have acted professionally, patiently, and in good faith throughout."

He thanked those who had supported Your Party and wished them "success in their future endeavours" and he would continue working with colleagues in the Independent Alliance.

