Second murder arrest after remains of missing mother found following wildfire
Joanne Sheen, from Southampton, was reported missing by her family in February 2020
Police investigating the death of a missing mother-of-three whose remains were discovered after a fire have arrested a second man on suspicion of murder.
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Joanne Sheen, from Fareham, Hampshire, was last seen in December 2019 as she travelled towards her home city of Southampton.
Her remains were found near Padstow Walk in Feltham, south-west London, after a blaze swept through the area on 12 August.
The Metropolitan Police initially launched a murder investigation after bones, believed to belong to a woman aged between 25 and 45, were discovered.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has now taken over after the remains were identified as Ms Sheen’s.
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A 56-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and released on conditional bail last week.
Police have now confirmed a second 56-year-old man from Southampton was re-arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and was further arrested on suspicion of murder. He has also been released on conditional bail.
Both men were detained on Thursday 17 September.
Detective Chief Inspector Toby Elcock said identifying Ms Sheen’s remains was a “significant development” in what he described as a “long and complex investigation”.
The discovery came after extensive forensic examination and DNA testing of the remains.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said more than 4,000 lines of enquiry have been raised, more than 300 statements taken, and detailed searches carried out at more than 10 addresses and on numerous vessels.
Specialist teams have also searched waterways and woodland around Southampton.
Detective Chief Inspector Toby Elcock, from the major crime team, said last week: “This is a significant development in what has been a long and complex investigation and provides us with several new lines of enquiry, which we are exploring with our dedicated team.
“While this tragic discovery is not the outcome Joanne’s family, or any of us, had hoped for, we hope the identification of her remains can at least begin to provide some answers after many years of uncertainty.
“Throughout this investigation, Joanne’s family have shown tremendous strength and dignity in the face of unimaginable circumstances, and our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time.
“As our investigation progresses, we remain committed to establishing exactly what happened to Joanne and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.
“There may still be people who have information about Joanne’s disappearance, her movements before she went missing, or how she came to be in Feltham.
“The passage of time does not lessen the importance of that information. No matter how small or insignificant it may seem, we would urge anyone who may know something to come forward.
“We understand that coming forward may feel difficult, particularly if you are worried about the consequences, but we are asking you to think about the family who are left without their loved one and who are waiting for answers. Please do the right thing. If you know something, now is the time to come forward.
“We are also pleased that Crimestoppers has agreed to reinstate its £20,000 reward offer in support of our investigation. If anyone has information but does not feel comfortable speaking directly to police, I would encourage them to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”
A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed that the remains were found by a member of the public after the nearby land was affected by a recent wildfire.
The site is close to Bedfont Lakes Country Park.