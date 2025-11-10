The Home Office say he was detained immediately and will be sent back to France as quickly as possible

A second migrant has re-entered Britain after being deported to France under the "one-in, one-out" deal. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

A second migrant has re-entered Britain after being deported to France under the "one-in, one-out" deal.

The Home Office confirmed the man was detained immediately and will be sent back to France “as quickly as possible”. He is the second migrant confirmed to have returned to the UK after being removed to France as part of efforts to deter small boat crossings. The re-entry has led to suggestions by political opponents that this proves the much-vaunted deal is not working - but the Home office say this is evidence to the contrary. Read More: Another 503 migrants cross Channel in small boats in single day Read More: Man charged with causing explosion and starting fire at migrant hotel A Home Office spokesperson said: “Anyone looking to return to the UK after being removed under the UK-France agreement is wasting their time and money. “This individual was detected by biometrics and detained immediately. His case will be expedited, and he will be returned to France as quickly as possible. “The message is clear: if you try to return to the UK you will be sent back. We will do whatever it takes to scale up removals of illegal migrants and secure our borders.”

The deal was agreed earlier this year by Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron. Picture: Getty

The move comes after an Iranian man re-entered the UK by small boat on October 18, a month after being removed to France. He was deported again last Wednesday. Downing Street insisted that the detection of a second “one in, one out” migrant returning to the UK showed the system was working. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “It is absolutely evidence of the system working. You’ve got a person who’s arrived at the front door, who’s been detected immediately, their journey has been wasted completely. “They are in line to return to France, just as the previous case was, out of pocket and out of chances, they are destined to go back straight to France and their money spent on this dangerous crossing will have been spent in vain.” The pilot scheme with France is aimed at deterring migrants from coming to the UK in small boats across the English Channel.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said on Monday the deal is “no deterrent at all” and only a “handful” of people have been removed since the deal was announced in the summer. Picture: Getty