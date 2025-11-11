Fung-wong lashed the northern Philippines while the country was still dealing with the devastation wrought last week by Kalmaegi

Rescuers pull an inflatable boat loaded with residents during a forced evacuation at a village in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan province, north of Manila. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Typhoon Fung-wong blew out of the northwestern Philippines on Monday after killing at least 18 people.

The typhoon set off floods and landslides, knocked out power to entire provinces, and left more than 1.4 million others displaced. It is forecast to be heading northwest toward Taiwan. Fung-wong lashed the northern Philippines while the country was still dealing with the devastation wrought last week by Typhoon Kalmaegi. Kalmaegi left at least 232 people dead in central provinces on November 4 before pummelling Vietnam, where at least five were killed.

Strong waves crash against the sea wall in Yilan on November 11, 2025, as Typhoon Fung-Wong approaches. Picture: Getty

Fung-wong slammed ashore in northeastern Aurora province on Sunday night as a super typhoon with sustained winds of up to 115mph and gusts of up to 143mph. The 1,800-kilometre (1,100-mile)-wide storm weakened as it raked through mountainous northern provinces and agricultural plains overnight before blowing away from the province of La Union into the South China Sea, according to state forecasters. More than 1.4 million people moved into emergency shelters or the homes of relatives before the typhoon made landfall, and about 318,000 remained in evacuation centres on Monday.

Residents occupy a basketball court converted into an evacuation center on November 10. Picture: Getty

Fierce wind and rain flooded at least 132 northern villages, including one where some residents were trapped on their roofs as floodwaters rapidly rose. About 1,000 houses were damaged, Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV of the Office of Civil Defence and other officials said, adding that roads blocked by landslides would be cleared as the weather improved on Monday. "While the typhoon has passed, its rains still pose a danger in certain areas in northern Luzon, including in metropolitan Manila," Mr Alejandro said. "We'll undertake today rescue, relief and disaster-response operations."

Flooded houses and rice fields in Ilagan City. Picture: Getty