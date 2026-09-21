Residents of Barnham in Suffolk could hold a Piddington-style referendum over the Government's plan to house 1,256 asylum seekers in the area.

By Jacob Paul

A second village is considering holding a Piddington-style independence referendum over a controversial proposal to house asylum seekers on an RAF base.

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The people of Piddington, Oxfordshire, last week voted to secede from the UK after the Government announced plans to house 1,256 male asylum seekers at a nearby former military base. The symbolic poll drew widespread media attention and also caught the attention of some in Barnham, Suffolk, where RAF Barnham has been identified as a possible asylum accommodation site. John Bauer, chairman of Barnham Parish Council, said a “small group” would travel to Piddington on Tuesday evening to meet campaigners there. “It’s really a fact-finding mission I guess to find out a bit more about exactly what they’ve done, how effective it’s all been and whether that’s something we would want to do in Barnham,” he said. Read more: 'We have to share the burden': Minister defends plans to move over 1,250 asylum seekers to 'newly independent' Piddington but insists 'no decision made' Read more: How Piddington can feel more comfortable about asylum seekers

The Home Office announced in June that it was considering using Barnham Camp to accommodate people seeking asylum. Picture: Alamy