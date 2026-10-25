The death follows that of a 60-year-old in Dumfries, Scotland, earlier on Sunday

A man in his 20s has been killed in north London when a tree fell on his car, according to the Metropolitan Police. Picture: Google

By Chay Quinn

A man in his 20s has been killed in north London when a tree fell on his car, according to the Metropolitan Police.

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High winds brought down the tree onto the man's vehicle at around 12.40pm on Sunday. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene in Mill Hill, close to Finchley Golf Club. The tree is said to have fallen on top of a moving car at the junction of Dollis Road and Abercorn Road. Read more: Two killed by falling trees as Storm Boelo continues to batter UK leaving over 160,000 homes without power Read more: 'France must find greatness again': Far-right Marine Le Pen calls out Macron at campaign speech

People in the rain on Millennium Bridge, London during Storm Boelo. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The road remains closed on Sunday evening. The man's next of kin have been notified. Chief inspector Guy Ellwood, from the Met’s north-west command unit, said: “This is a deeply tragic incident and our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young man who lost his life. “We will now work with the local authority and coroner to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

A community football team struggles to dismantle their canopy tent after a match in Ruskin Park. Picture: RichardBaker/Alamy