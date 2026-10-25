Second man crushed to death by falling tree in London as Storm Boelo winds batter Britain
The death follows that of a 60-year-old in Dumfries, Scotland, earlier on Sunday
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A man in his 20s has been killed in north London when a tree fell on his car, according to the Metropolitan Police.
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High winds brought down the tree onto the man's vehicle at around 12.40pm on Sunday.
Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene in Mill Hill, close to Finchley Golf Club.
The tree is said to have fallen on top of a moving car at the junction of Dollis Road and Abercorn Road.
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The road remains closed on Sunday evening.
The man's next of kin have been notified.
Chief inspector Guy Ellwood, from the Met’s north-west command unit, said: “This is a deeply tragic incident and our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young man who lost his life.
“We will now work with the local authority and coroner to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.”
A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called at 12.29pm on Sunday, October 25, to reports of an incident near Abercorn Road.
“We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, incident response officers and paramedics from our hazardous area response team. We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance.
“Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.”