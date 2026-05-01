Plymouth City Council confirmed the controlled detonation and subsequent safety inspections were complete and said the cordon would be lifted

Emergency services near the scene in Plymouth. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

People living near the site of an unexploded Second World War bomb can return home after it was detonated in situ, officials have confirmed.

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More than 1,000 homes were evacuated as a precaution following the discovery at a building site in Flamborough Road, Southway, Plymouth, on Wednesday. A 400-metre cordon was put in place and military experts concluded the device was too unstable to be moved. On Friday afternoon, Plymouth City Council confirmed the controlled detonation and subsequent safety inspections were complete and said the cordon would be lifted. The authority confirmed no significant damage has been identified in the surrounding area, including nearby buildings. Read More: 'Evil' man who killed Plymouth university lecturer in 'brutal' jealousy-fuelled attack jailed for 27 years Read More: Banksy strikes again: Elusive artist claims new London statue after striding figure shrouded in flag appears on plinth

Emergency services near the scene in Plymouth after an unexploded Second World War bomb. Picture: Alamy

Councillor Sally Haydon, cabinet member for community safety at Plymouth City Council, said: “We know this has been a deeply distressing and inconvenient time for local residents and businesses, and we want to sincerely thank everyone for their patience, cooperation and understanding throughout this incident. “Our heartfelt thanks go to the brave Army and Royal Navy unexploded ordnance specialists who have worked tirelessly over recent days. “They quite literally put their lives on the line and it is thanks to their exceptional expertise, professionalism and care that this operation was brought to a safe conclusion.” A small number of temporary road closures will remain in place immediately around the site while highways and cleansing teams carry out clean-up work, the council said.

More than 1,000 homes have been evacuated as a precaution following the discovery. Picture: Alamy