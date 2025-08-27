Efforts to contain a huge moorland fire have been hampered by unexploded Second World War ordnance, landowners have said.

Firefighters, farmers and gamekeepers have been working together to tackle the blaze on the North York Moors, which has closed roads, a campsite and diverted coast-to-coast walkers.

The North York Moors Moorland Association, which is a collection of upland estates posted an update on social media, saying the "massive" amount of smoke in the air is causing them problems.

On Facebook, the organisation wrote: "Rain is appearing but this will not be a quick fix, it will help dampen down the top fuel load, but it is the burning peat underground that will take some halting."

It continued: "A massive thank you again to the amazing fire service and their army of staff and volunteers, the farmers for their enormous efforts to help control and implement measures to try and stop the spread and also to the gamekeepers with their fire knowledge.

"The conditions in which they are all working is extreme to say the least.

"It is not just the extreme heat and smoke conditions but the increased risk of exploding WW2 bombs that are causing additional problems and so the necessity of other methods is having to be implemented."

It was understood that British tanks used part of the affected moor as a range during the Second World War.

Meanwhile, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has said people living in the Langdale Moor area should prepare a grab bag if they are required to evacuate their home quickly.

Drivers have again been urged not to ignore road closed signs.