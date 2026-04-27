'Secret Service agent' in tuxedo hailed a hero for blocking path to Trump after shots fired outside White House Correspondents' Dinner. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

A tux-wearing member of the Secret Service has been hailed a 'hero' after stepping in front of Donald Trump within seconds of a shooter storming the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

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Dramatic footage emerging from the dinner, which has been widely shared online, shows the agent leaping onto the stage in a bid to block Trump from potential gunfire after 31-year-old Cole Allen attempted to enter the event. Members of the Trump administration, including the President and members of the media, were seen to duck for cover as a gunshot rung out beyond the ballroom, with the Secret Service agent seen leaping onto the stage. Allen was detained by security carrying a shotgun, handgun and multiple knives as he attempted to enter the ballroom at the Washington Hilton on Saturday. It has since emerged that Allen was a guest at the hotel, having checked in a day prior to the annual event. Read more: 'We live in a crazy world': Donald Trump says after gunman opened fire and tried to storm ballroom - as suspect's 'anti-Trump manifesto' revealed Read more: ‘Friendly Federal Assassin’: Gunman's blistering 'anti-Trump manifesto' revealed as Trump administration identified as likely targets

SHOUTOUT🚨: Shoutout this Secret Service Agent who literally sprints in front of the President and shields him with his own body.



True hero. pic.twitter.com/9512cRumQT — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) April 26, 2026

The agent – whose identity is remains unknown – was seen to react instantly, placing himself in the potential line of fire, effectively acting as a human shield. Officials have since confirmed that the gunman had no criminal record and was not known to law enforcement. One Secret Service officer was shot at close range during the altercation that led to Allen being detained. The bullet was stopped by his ballistic vest, with the agent transported to hospital before later being discharged. It's since been revealed that Allen penned what the US President described on Sunday night as an 'anti-Trump' manifesto, which was sent to members of his family 10 minutes before he carried out the attack.

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being ushered out of the event. Picture: Getty