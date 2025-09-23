Members of the Secret Service Police walk tthe outside the United Nations headquarters ahead of the United Nations General Assembly. Picture: KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The US Secret Service has dismantled a network of electronic devices near the meeting of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The service discovered more than 300 co-located SIM servers and 100,000 SIM cards across multiple locations in the New York tristate area, which were used to conduct telecommunications threats directed towards government officials. The devices were found within 35 miles of the UN General Assembly, which prompted the service to move quickly to disrupt the network. As well as carrying out anonymous telephone threats, the devices were also capable of "disabling cell phone towers, enabling denial of services attacks and facilitating anonymous, encrypted communication between potential threat actors and criminal enterprises."

The US Secret Service has dismantled a network of electronic devices near the meeting of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Picture: US Secret Service / X