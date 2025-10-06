LBC can reveal police are investigating a major security breach at a British army garrison.

By Henry Riley

LBC can reveal that police are investigating a major security breach at a British army garrison.

A wire fence was cut and fuel was stolen from a tanker, which belonged to a civilian contractor, at Larkhill Royal Artillery Barracks in Wiltshire on October 4. Following the discovery of the breach, the Royal Military Police and Wiltshire Police are investigating - and 'Operation Wideawake' was activated. However, concerns have been raised over the levels of security of the site where a large amount of ammunition and lethal weapons are stored. A source told LBC that personnel at the base have expressed “serious concerns” for their safety, particularly that “intruders got inside the perimeter”. Local MP Danny Kruger added it was “extremely concerning that there has been another security breach of a military base” following a breach at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire in June last year.

The site is a major training and testing ground for various artillery and missile systems. It is also home to some of the Army's remaining heavy artillery, and the watch keeper surveillance drones. The base is also home to GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System), the long range missile system donated to Ukraine but also the mainstay of the British Army's deep precision strike capability. There is a wider concern among military personnel about security vulnerabilities at strategically important sites. 'Utterly maddening' A former senior British Army officer said that the incident was "utterly maddening for the troops". They said that the "MOD Guard Service and their civvy contractors" were seen as "incredibly lax" on security, contributing to a major worry for personnel. The situation has raised urgent questions about the effectiveness of current security protocols and the response mechanisms in place. One source told LBC that "the rear gate is not routinely monitored." They added "the current situation means that personnel are now performing additional guard duties to cover the breached rear gate." Larkhill Garrison, located near Salisbury, is the home of the Royal School of Artillery.

Danny Kruger, the MP for East Wiltshire, told LBC: “Just a few months after Palestine Action activists broke into RAF Brize Norton it is extremely concerning that there has been another security breach of a military base, this time at Larkhill Camp in my constituency” The Reform politician added “Swift action must now be taken to establish how this new security breach was allowed to happen and to ensure that there are no further such incidents.” An MOD spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Royal Military Police and Wiltshire Police are investigating a report of theft following a security incident at the Royal Artillery Barracks, Larkhill, on the 4th October. “The incident has not impacted the operational output of the base. “We take security extremely seriously and operate a multi-layered approach to protect our sites, including fencing, patrols and CCTV monitoring.” It’s understood the breach was quickly repaired and that following the security incident at RAF Brize Norton, the security procedures across the Defence estate were reviewed. A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police told LBC “We received report that damage had been caused to a fence and fuel stolen from a tanker at Larkhill Barracks on Saturday afternoon (4/10). Enquiries are currently ongoing.”