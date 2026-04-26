Security concerns over King's US visit as Trump rushed from gala after another attempted shooting
The situation at the White House correspondent's dinner is the latest in a series of violent incidents surrounding the president.
Security concerns over King Charles and Queen Camilla's upcoming state visit are high after another attempted shooting saw President Trump rushed from White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night.
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Donald Trump, his wife, as well as other government officials were rushed to safety, and the gunman was brought down by the Secret Service - but it raises eyebrows just a few days before the scheduled state visit to the US.
The situation at the White House Correspondents' dinner is the latest in a series of violent incidents surrounding the president.
The most prominent of these was perhaps the Pennsylvania campaign rally shooting in 2024, which saw Trump injured by a bullet that struck his right ear.
But Saturday's incident has escalated concern for the safety of the 77-year-old monarch, who has been fighting cancer for over two years.
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Former US Secret Service agent Barry Donadio, who served on the Presidential Protective Division spoke to LBC about managing the risk.
"They'll send an advance team from your country there, and they'll work hand in hand and will meet all the criteria that's necessary for the King as well. We're accommodating him.
"There will be a US Secret Service protecting him in addition to your security forces. So this too is routine.
"They have done this so many times over the years. So they are used to this and this would be nothing new.
"I wouldn't worry about the King because what happened is the checkpoint [at the White House Correspondents' dinner] was there for this very purpose, and it succeeded in stopping a man with a rifle."
The upcoming transatlantic trip was already being painted as one of the most politically tense of the King's reign, with the relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer resting on a knife edge.
Andrew Lownie, author of the best-selling biography of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, stressed the fraught conditions - but added that if anyone can influence Trump, it's King Charles.
"The visit comes in the biggest crisis in Anglo-American relations for a century," he said.
"We're dealing with a very unpredictable president."
The four-day Royal schedule is jam-packed with events, including several set-piece occasions in Washington such as addressing Congress and a state dinner - but notably no time for a public chit-chat.
The King, who is head of the Church of England, will have to navigate difficult terrain with President Trump - who recently faced criticism for appearing to depict himself in an AI image as Jesus, in a biblical-style robe which he claimed was intended to look like a doctor.
The president has also been loudly critical of the UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, and of the power of the British Armed Forces - which the King is the head of.
Despite the tense atmosphere, the president has been vocal in his love of the royals calling the King a "friend" earlier this month.
"He's a friend of mine. We're really looking forward to [the state visit].
"We've spoken and we're going to have a great time," Trump said.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected to make the state visit to the US between 27 and 30 April 2026.