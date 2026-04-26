The situation at the White House correspondent's dinner is the latest in a series of violent incidents surrounding the president.

President Donald Trump gestures next to Britain's King Charles III before leaving Windsor Castle back in 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Security concerns over King Charles and Queen Camilla's upcoming state visit are high after another attempted shooting saw President Trump rushed from White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Donald Trump, his wife, as well as other government officials were rushed to safety, and the gunman was brought down by the Secret Service - but it raises eyebrows just a few days before the scheduled state visit to the US. The situation at the White House Correspondents' dinner is the latest in a series of violent incidents surrounding the president. The most prominent of these was perhaps the Pennsylvania campaign rally shooting in 2024, which saw Trump injured by a bullet that struck his right ear. But Saturday's incident has escalated concern for the safety of the 77-year-old monarch, who has been fighting cancer for over two years. Read more: Donald Trump rushed to safety after "lone wolf whack job" shooting at White House Correspondents Dinner Read more: Netanyahu orders IDF to strike Lebanon 'forcefully' over 'ceasefire violations' despite Trump protest

U.S. Secret Service agents surround President Donald Trump as he is taken from the stage after a shooting incident on Saturday night. Picture: Alamy

Former US Secret Service agent Barry Donadio, who served on the Presidential Protective Division spoke to LBC about managing the risk. "They'll send an advance team from your country there, and they'll work hand in hand and will meet all the criteria that's necessary for the King as well. We're accommodating him. "There will be a US Secret Service protecting him in addition to your security forces. So this too is routine. "They have done this so many times over the years. So they are used to this and this would be nothing new. "I wouldn't worry about the King because what happened is the checkpoint [at the White House Correspondents' dinner] was there for this very purpose, and it succeeded in stopping a man with a rifle."

King Charles III and US President Donald Trump with Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump at the state banquet at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of the president's second state visit to the UK in 2025. Picture: Alamy

The upcoming transatlantic trip was already being painted as one of the most politically tense of the King's reign, with the relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer resting on a knife edge. Andrew Lownie, author of the best-selling biography of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, stressed the fraught conditions - but added that if anyone can influence Trump, it's King Charles. "The visit comes in the biggest crisis in Anglo-American relations for a century," he said. "We're dealing with a very unpredictable president." The four-day Royal schedule is jam-packed with events, including several set-piece occasions in Washington such as addressing Congress and a state dinner - but notably no time for a public chit-chat.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are scheduled to visit the US from April 27th. Picture: Alamy