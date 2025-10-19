London is a remarkable city and regarded as a global centre for both culture and commerce. Long may this continue.

Sadly, it also attracts crime. There are today entirely too many cases of people being mugged, assaulted or being made to face some form of sporadic aggression. Fortunately, there are ways to dramatically reduce your chances of being the next victim.

Along with my work in the security and investigations field, I’ve spent years working with companies, families, and high-profile figures, helping them recognise threats and improve their ability to avoid them. It can cause a great deal of stress and grief for both victims of crimes and their loved ones when an incident occurs.

The first step to enhance your safety is to acknowledge that threats are around. Then, by knowing what they are and understanding how street crime perpetrators operate, you can take measures to maintain a low profile and read the road ahead.

For example, some phone thieves will use speed and a decisive swoop (usually on a bike) to snatch a phone out of a hand. The victim is left shocked because they underestimated just how fast the grab takes place. This, therefore, is tip two: don't underestimate the capabilities and readiness of the modern urban criminal to achieve their goal.

Minimise phone activity when outside, or at the very least, raise your alertness levels and stand in a strategic position with less exposure to sudden approaches. Also, don’t carry your phone and bank cards in the same case.

Other street muggers use intensity, proximity and intimidation to make the victim feel trapped and hand over valuables. Don't underestimate muggers’ readiness to use violence. This often involves knives or other street weapons. Remember- this is about risk reduction. Do not play the hero to protect replaceable valuables.

Then there is another form of street thief who will use deception, distraction, and disorientation to extract your bag or phone, perhaps while you are sitting in or outside a cafe or bar. It may be an item such as a leaflet, a map, or something they pretend to be selling, placed over your phone and removed with the phone, without the victim noticing, until it’s too late. Don’t leave your phone or bag exposed.

Another item criminals target is expensive watches. They will often lurk in expensive areas, such as Mayfair or Knightsbridge. They may even use spotters who move about discreetly, looking for wealthy parties wearing top-of-the-range watches from the best brands.

The next tip is: know how to blend in and conceal valuable items when moving about. This is especially the case when leaving restaurants and bars late at night. The criminals know where to perch and wait. Once in an investigation case, I was asked to help track down a watch and tech stolen from a house. Ideally, in the home, expensive items such as watches and jewellery should be kept in secure, concealed safes.

Some crimes might be hate based or based on unhinged violence. This could be terror-related or even today, politically charged violence. There will be no chance to de-escalate; the aggressor is determined to cause suffering.

In my training, I often say to clients, "Awareness is your power." It’s not just common sense - it’s a potent tool that allows you to connect with your surroundings. It needs to be exercised, honed and explored on multiple levels.

There are also times when actual physical protection skills will be taught to clients. In the case of a woman leaving work in the evening and a sexual predator tries to grab her or drag her into a vehicle, this could be lifesaving. Direct movement skills can help a person escape and reach safety.

As the days get shorter, try to reduce exposure on quiet roads or even when using the Underground. Often, taxis can help one get home without attracting unnecessary street attention.

Use awareness to scope your surroundings, and if you see a party acting suspiciously, take measures to disengage and create distance.

Londoners must choose now - be vigilant or be the victim.

Aran Dharmeratnam is a private security consultant and a specialist in self-protection training. He also works with security companies involved in private investigations and risk intelligence.

