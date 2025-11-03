In over 20 years working in the self-protection field, there is one threat I'm all too familiar with.

It's a threat that continues to be a major one in the UK- knife-based violence. In my work in private investigations and other security roles, I know firsthand what it's like to face real-time aggression. I've also had to handle situations, both here and around the world, where the hostile party was armed with a blade.

After the terror attacks in 2017, I provided edge weapon survival training to Metropolitan police tactical trainers. Even with years of training behind me, I will say that edged weapons scenarios are not easy to handle. People can get stabbed; lives can be lost in seconds.

As I write this, medical staff at Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge are working hard to treat the victims of Saturday evening's disturbing mass stabbing attack on the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train, heading to London. The general public is all too aware of the knife-based crime that affects cities and towns across the country, but this incident, though not being treated as a terror incident, has shocked people. Politicians across the political spectrum, including His Majesty the King, have expressed their condolences and concerns about the sudden outbreak of sporadic violence.

I always tell my clients situational awareness is vital. With situational awareness, you can avoid many hostile engagements. When you can read the environment, the behaviour and body language, you can often slip away before the aggressor targets you.

We will also talk about route selection, route planning, and what to do when travel plans are disrupted by sudden, random events or in-the-moment disruptions. For yesterday's attack, route selection is not so relevant. You can't expect people to avoid using trains if they need to travel. Moreover, train travel in the UK, though not cheap, remains one of the safest forms of travel. The challenge is how to disengage when within the confines of a transport. Note also that this attack was in the early evening, not late at night on a less-populated train.

Well, with awareness kept at a good level, you can still discreetly observe the surroundings and maintain some vigilance regarding suspicious behaviour, along with noise and dialogue that indicate a situation is about to unfold or has already gone into chaotic motion. The priority is often to create distance from the threat. This may need to be done in subtle fashion or with dynamic, assertive movement.

Should the situation occur when you are with loved ones or your family, you need to be able to give them clear instructions so they don't panic and can establish distance from threat.

In yesterday's incident, some people took the initiative and hid in the train's restrooms. A locked door is always going to help establish a barrier. In some environments, one's ability to hide might be important. Even just buying yourself some time before law enforcement and security arrive at the scene can be life-saving.

Although I pointed out how difficult a knife-based situation can be to deal with, people can still survive them. I have a responsibility to show clients how to protect themselves in worst-case scenarios. Even if one gets cut, there may be a way to limit damage and protect family members.

The first factor I address in edged weapon survival training is how to manage fear. Even with experience or a formidable physical presence, fear will still appear, but there are ways to manage it. We therefore explore the effects of fear and people's relationship to fight-or-flight responses.

Part of this fear reduction is also about helping people understand how knife attacks occur and how different blades are used. Sometimes, it's the type of blade wielded that may induce some fear. However, once people understand more about how knife attackers try to close in to cause harm, they can be better equipped to evade or deploy even basic protective measures.

The reality is- this will not look like a slick fight scene from a John Wick film. It will be sudden and chaotic, and if running away is not an option, it may be about damage limitation.

People need to understand how to reduce exposure to vulnerable parts of the body, such as the neck, inner wrists, arteries and vital organs. Often, some perceived self-defence moves may look sophisticated but may not work at close proximity against an attacker storming in with speed and strength.

Complex moves or techniques may crumble under pressure or not work due to the confines of an environment, such as a train carriage. The most effective tactics come from a place of intuitive spontaneity and free-flowing movement, not step-by-step, rigid techniques.

Objects that the person has on them, such as a bag, case or umbrella, can be used as a shield or to put the aggressor under pressure. Even objects or the surroundings themselves can provide some cover.

When training employees to handle aggressive or antisocial behaviour, much time will be spent on using dialogue to diffuse or de-escalate. The difficulty with this type of unhinged violence is that the knife-wielder is determined to cause suffering regardless of whether one uses calming words.

This is why evasive and countermeasures are addressed. We will also address diverse scenarios, such as if the person slips or falls, along with blade-to-body compliance threats, which are often used by predatory aggressors targeting women.

My thoughts are also with the LNER train staff, as I've often listened to concerned train staff share with me about the physical and verbal abuse that they are exposed to. This incident highlights an important realisation: employees working in the transport sector and other areas of the public domain must now be provided with training and further support to better prepare for this type of situation and diverse confrontational scenarios. Ultimately, we must all work together to help people keep safe.

Aran Dharmeratnam is a private security consultant and an internationally known specialist in self-protection training. He also works with security companies involved in private investigations and risk intelligence.

