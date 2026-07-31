It is the final day of a training course where I've been helping two 18-year-old girls prepare for their first holiday abroad without their parents.

They are well aware of the primary risks and absorb the insights and tactics I share with youthful enthusiasm. Soon, they will be inter-railing across Europe to explore different capital cities and cultures. That sense of anticipation is visible in their eyes. For them, this is about adventure, fun, and independence. For their parents, however, it represents a symbolic handing over of responsibility- a period naturally fraught with apprehension.

One mother emphasises several times that this is the first time her daughter has been allowed to travel outside the UK without family. I gently reassure her that I have guided many young people through this exact transition, equipping them to navigate foreign environments safely.

What They Probably Won't Teach In Schools

The training I provide to young people, whether they are preparing for a gap year in an exotic location, backpacking for their summer holidays, or heading to the UK to study, is based on over 20 years in the private security sector, encountering a diverse range of threats and complex scenarios. This is about empowerment, not fear-mongering.

The skills these students learn can be applied for years to come, whether at university or during work-based travel. In the immediate term, it is about helping young people with limited experience outside family holidays to understand real-world risks. There will be individuals and groups out there who do not share the morals and civility they are accustomed to, as well as those with deceptive agendas.

When I meet these young people, I first encourage them to share their perceptions of potential safety scenarios. Once I have a sense of their current level of awareness and readiness to learn, we explore specific risks. They learn to plan journeys to minimise exposure to hostility, acquire threat-recognition principles to spot suspicious activity early, and sharpen their ability to read changes in their environment.

These students become far more adept at identifying street criminals and predatory individuals, gaining insight into the tricks, scams, and aggressive tactics used in cities worldwide. They also become familiar with specific dangers such as drink-spiking, phone-snatching, and manipulative social-engineering tactics.

We also cover vital principles, such as maintaining regular communication with family back home and safeguarding valuables like phones and credit cards. Students are taught never to rely entirely on their electronic devices. Should a phone be lost, stolen, or damaged, they must always have a contingency plan to contact their family.

My travel safety insights and survival concepts did not come from a textbook, nor are they based on theory. They stem from my own real-world experiences and the tradecraft I acquired over many years. More importantly, they have proven life-saving to me on more than one occasion. Yet, in our travel preparation, we must always go deeper.

Region-Specific Training

Every destination comes with standard threats, such as routine street crime like pickpocketing and mugging. Occasionally, however, travellers face region-specific crimes or tactics deployed by hostile actors. I once prepared a young woman travelling to Colombia with a friend. They were switched on, but my goal was to ensure their street awareness was even more thorough. Leveraging my global security network, I reached out to contacts who had worked in the region, alongside a seasoned local law enforcement officer in Bogotá.

One tactic criminal gangs use there to commit robberies involves blowing a powder into the victim's face. The effects of this drug, scopolamine (commonly known as Devil's Breath), include a loss of mental faculties and high compliance. However, if a person recognises immediately that this substance has been used against them, they have a crucial window of a few minutes to call for help or reach safety.

My client's daughter and her friend returned safely, noting that her heightened awareness allowed her to stay alert and discreetly distance herself from situations that made her feel uncomfortable.

Not All Risks Are Crime Related

Of course, some risks arise from sudden developments that have nothing to do with street crime. This is why I always encourage parents to research thoroughly before agreeing to send their children on the adventure of a lifetime. Staying informed on current affairs is vital. Is there political unrest in the area? Have environmental hazards been reported?

Other risks involve general health and safety, or treacherous terrain. Tragically, young people have lost their lives in vehicle accidents abroad due to challenging roads, inexperience, or unfamiliar driving conditions. In April 2026, 19-year-old Orla Wates was killed in a motorbike accident on the Ha Giang mountain loop while on a gap-year trip to Vietnam, and similar incidents occur across the globe.

While young people are aware of certain dangers, the key skill they must hone is assessing potential risk in real time, knowing when to exercise caution even if it temporarily tempers the fun. My role is to help them recognise the precise factors that cause us to drop our guard and compromise our personal safety.

Students Studying Or Visiting The UK

Not all dangers occur overseas. Our young people are exposed to risks in cities across the UK as well. Equally, many international students travel to the UK, with their parents or independently, to study here. The UK's academic institutions enjoy a solid reputation worldwide, with parents recognising that British schools and universities offer exceptional facilities alongside broad preparation for life. While international families contribute significantly to the UK economy, finding the right setting can be daunting.

Caring, empathetic, and dedicated to helping international students integrate harmoniously into UK academic life, Nicola Elener is an educational consultant with 20 years of experience in the independent education sector. Beyond helping students find their ideal school, she acts as a reassuring support system for parents who are naturally anxious about their children's happiness and safety.

Nicola is aware of the issues surrounding safety in the UK as she mentions: "If a student is planning on coming to the UK for a short or long stay in a boarding school or university, then it is imperative that we can offer them an appropriate service to instil confidence when they are navigating our country. Skills to foster their confidence and to learn how to handle challenging situations, or even resolution conflict strategies and body language awareness would go a long way to them feeling prepared."

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Aran Dharmeratnam is an internationally known security consultant involved in risk intelligence and private investigations. He is also the founder of Tri-Tier - providing high profile figures and organisations with specialised self-protection and resilience training. His commentary has featured across numerous media publications and he recently appeared on The Martial Podcast.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

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