Pictured: Security guard who suffered 'life-changing injuries' in influencer nightclub crash horror
Fitness fanatic Anoosh Chaichy has been revealed as the man in his 50s who suffered life-changing injuries in the incident
A man who suffered life-changing injuries after being struck by a car in a collision which left an influencer fighting for her life has been identified as a security guard who worked at a cocktail bar.
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Anoosh Chaichy had been trying to move an e-scooter when he was mowed down outside the Inca nightclub in Soho on Saturday night, the Mail Online reports.
Former X Factor contestant Gabrielle Carrington, 29, from Manchester, has been charged with the attempted murder of Klaudia Zakrzewska.
Carrington, of Broadfield Road, Manchester, has also been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, dangerous driving and drink driving.
Ms Zakrzewska, who is in her 30s, is a TikTok and Instagram influencer who goes by the name Klaudiaglam and is fighting for her life in hospital.
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The collision on Argyll Street, off Oxford Street, at around 4.30am.
Mr Chaichy, from Edgware, north London, was caught up in the incident and was also struck by the vehicle and appeared unconscious.
Mr Chaichy, 56, regularly posts pictures of himself working out in the gym and his interest in motorbikes.
His profiles also include pictures of him working as a member of security for Martello Hall, a cocktail bar and banquet hall in Hackney, London.
The Met Police said that a woman in her 30s was taken to hospital in a critical condition while a man in his 50s suffered life-changing injuries after they were hit by the car in Argyll Street, off Oxford Street, at around 4.30am.
Carrington was remanded in custody on Tuesday after making her first court appearance in which she made a heart sign to her family as she was led away.
At Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, Carrington, dressed in grey, stood with her hands on her hips as District Judge Nina Tempia denied her bail.
Carrington, described in court as "social media influencer", has more than 365,000 followers on Instagram under the handle RIELLEUK and made it to the X Factor live finals in 2013 as one of the three members of Miss Dynamix.
No plea was entered and a judge ordered her to be held in prison until the next court hearing at the Old Bailey on May 19.
Outlining the brief facts in court, prosecutor Rizwan Amin said that emergency services were called to the scene following reports that a woman had been run over by a car.
Mr Amin said there was an "altercation" between a woman and a male and then involved "several other members of the public".
He said the vehicle "immediately moved off and sharply mounted the pavement".
During this manoeuvre, the vehicle has struck Ms Zakrzewska who was positioned to the front side of the vehicle and she was dragged forwards and dropped between the vehicle and a metal bike rack”, he said.
"As the vehicle kept moving forward, it fully took her underneath the vehicle and at the same time had struck a security member of staff, Anoosh Chaichy, who was on the pavement."
According to the court charges, Carrington allegedly had 61 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath when she tested after the incident.
After the charges were announced, David Malone, deputy chief crown prosecutor for the CPS in London North, said: "We remind all concerned that proceedings against the defendant are active and that she has the right to a fair trial.
"It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."