Fitness fanatic Anoosh Chaichy has been revealed as the man in his 50s who suffered life-changing injuries in the incident

Security guard Anoosh Chaichy suffered "life-changing injuries". Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Alex Storey

A man who suffered life-changing injuries after being struck by a car in a collision which left an influencer fighting for her life has been identified as a security guard who worked at a cocktail bar.

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Mr Chaichy pictured on his social media profile working as a security guard at a cocktail bar. Picture: Social Media

The collision on Argyll Street, off Oxford Street, at around 4.30am. Mr Chaichy, from Edgware, north London, was caught up in the incident and was also struck by the vehicle and appeared unconscious. Mr Chaichy, 56, regularly posts pictures of himself working out in the gym and his interest in motorbikes. His profiles also include pictures of him working as a member of security for Martello Hall, a cocktail bar and banquet hall in Hackney, London. The Met Police said that a woman in her 30s was taken to hospital in a critical condition while a man in his 50s suffered life-changing injuries after they were hit by the car in Argyll Street, off Oxford Street, at around 4.30am. Carrington was remanded in custody on Tuesday after making her first court appearance in which she made a heart sign to her family as she was led away.

Gabrielle Carrington, aka RielleUK on Instagram, is accused of attempted murder of another social media influencer. Picture: PA/Instagram

At Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, Carrington, dressed in grey, stood with her hands on her hips as District Judge Nina Tempia denied her bail. Carrington, described in court as "social media influencer", has more than 365,000 followers on Instagram under the handle RIELLEUK and made it to the X Factor live finals in 2013 as one of the three members of Miss Dynamix. No plea was entered and a judge ordered her to be held in prison until the next court hearing at the Old Bailey on May 19. Outlining the brief facts in court, prosecutor Rizwan Amin said that emergency services were called to the scene following reports that a woman had been run over by a car.

Klaudia Zakrzewska is fighting for her life after the crash. Picture: Instagram

Mr Amin said there was an "altercation" between a woman and a male and then involved "several other members of the public". He said the vehicle "immediately moved off and sharply mounted the pavement". During this manoeuvre, the vehicle has struck Ms Zakrzewska who was positioned to the front side of the vehicle and she was dragged forwards and dropped between the vehicle and a metal bike rack”, he said. "As the vehicle kept moving forward, it fully took her underneath the vehicle and at the same time had struck a security member of staff, Anoosh Chaichy, who was on the pavement."

Gabrielle Carrington appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: PA