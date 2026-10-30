Ryan Dinnage was seen accompanying the Reform UK leader across the UK despite being charged with rape.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaks with media outside Havering Town Hall following the 2026 local election. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty

By Jacob Paul

A member of Nigel Farage’s security team was facing a rape charge while protecting the Reform UK leader on the local election campaign trail, it has emerged.

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Ryan Dinnage was jailed in August this year for eight years and six months after being found guilty of one count of rape. The 32-year-old was arrested in 2022 after a woman was raped while she slept in a caravan at the Royal Windsor horse show. Dinnage was later charged over the attack in 2025. But just months before his conviction, he was hired as security for Mr Farage as the Reform UK leader hit the campaign trail in April and May for the local elections. Dinnage was seen accompanying Mr Farage across parts of the UK, including Waterlooville in Hampshire, Worthing in West Sussex, and Downham Market in Norfolk. Reform UK admitted that Dinnage acted as Mr Farage’s security after being hired via a third-party contractor. Read more: Farage 'grabbed me by the arm, shoved me to one side': Female Lib Dem MP breaks silence on Commons 'altercation' Read more: Reform MP accuses officials of being 'chauvinistic' and Farage 'protects racist' candidate in bombshell undercover footage

Ryan Dinnage, 32, was jailed for eight years for raping a woman. Picture: Thames Valley Police

The party has insisted the contractor told them an extensive security vetting process had been carried out before he was hired. “As soon as we found out, we were shocked and disgusted and he ceased to be used by Reform,” a spokesperson told The Guardian. But questions are being asked about Reform’s security vetting process and how the party allowed a man facing a rape charge to hold a position of responsibility near members of the public and a high-profile politician. A Labour spokesperson said: "Nigel Farage must urgently explain at what point Reform UK became aware that they allowed a man charged with rape to directly interact with the public on their behalf. They must also urgently make clear what action they have taken to prevent such a situation happening again. “Farage and his party are lurching from scandal to scandal and the public are rapidly seeing who they really are. In recent weeks Farage has shrugged off vile misogyny and Reform has an appalling track record when it comes to standing up for women. It’s time Farage showed some leadership for once, got his house in order, and realised the buck stops with him.”