Members of the public have been encouraged to report "dodgy high street shops" as the government announces a new specialist law enforcement unit to target criminal gangs.

Up to half of convenience stores and vape retailers in some areas are estimated to have links with organised crime, according to Trading Standards.

Similarly, up to a third of American candy stores and one in four fast-food takeaways in specific areas are suspected of being a front for criminal activity.

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast as he unveiled the government's new high street crime unit, Security Minister Dan Jarvis called on the public to report any "dubious activity" taking place that crosses a criminal threshold.

Asked by Nick about the types of activity people should be looking out for, Mr Jarvis said: "I trust the good sense of the public and people intuitively will feel that if something is dodgy or not, and if somebody thinks that dubious activity is taking place or there is activity taking place that crosses a criminal threshold, then they should report that to the police."

Read more: Married at First Sight UK's previous seasons pulled from streaming over sexual misconduct allegations

Read more: UK unemployment rises to 5 percent - as youth unemployment hits 11-year high