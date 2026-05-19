'People know the dodgy shops on their high street': Minister urges public to report shady barbershops in government crackdown
The Security Minister called out "the dodgy barbershops, the vape shops, the nail bars that have in some cases provided a home for criminal activity, laundering money and other nefarious activities".
Members of the public have been encouraged to report "dodgy high street shops" as the government announces a new specialist law enforcement unit to target criminal gangs.
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Up to half of convenience stores and vape retailers in some areas are estimated to have links with organised crime, according to Trading Standards.
Similarly, up to a third of American candy stores and one in four fast-food takeaways in specific areas are suspected of being a front for criminal activity.
Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast as he unveiled the government's new high street crime unit, Security Minister Dan Jarvis called on the public to report any "dubious activity" taking place that crosses a criminal threshold.
Asked by Nick about the types of activity people should be looking out for, Mr Jarvis said: "I trust the good sense of the public and people intuitively will feel that if something is dodgy or not, and if somebody thinks that dubious activity is taking place or there is activity taking place that crosses a criminal threshold, then they should report that to the police."
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A new £20 million-backed National Crime Agency cell is tasked with co-ordinating a national response, and a unit overseen by the security minister will be responsible for coming up with solutions.
The Home Office said 75 new police officers will be recruited across the country, who will be dedicated to tackling high street gangs.
Mr Jarvis told LBC: "What that means in real terms is more effective, targeted activity on the type of serious organised criminality."
He said members of the public will have seen the "dodgy barbershops, the vape shops, the nail bars that have in some cases provided a home for criminal activity, laundering money and other nefarious activities".
The Home Office said thousands of businesses are expected to be raided, hundreds of arrests made, and millions in cash seized as a result of the funding.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, said: “Criminal gangs have exploited our high streets to launder their dirty money and undercut honest businesses.
“We are hitting back with a nationwide crackdown to shut these fronts down, seize dirty cash and drive organised crime off our high streets and put bosses behind bars.”
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) welcomed the introduction of the new unit, but urged the Government to help keep its officers safe.