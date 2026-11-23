"No one checked a single bag with anyone around us, and it just seemed like they were just trying to rush everyone in"

On Sunday night, American rapper Don Toliver's show had to be curtailed halfway through after an "unknown substance" - initially believed to be tear gas - was released into the crowd. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty

By Issy Clarke and Max Hayes

Questions have been raised about security at Manchester's Co-op Live arena after thousands of concert-goers were evacuated on Sunday following a major incident.

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He said: "All the security just stood there. There was a guy with a metal detector in his hand, but he wasn't scanning anyone. "No one checked a single bag with anyone around us, and it just seemed like they were just trying to rush everyone in." He added that as he started walking through security, "they were just like, get through, get through, get through. "Literally, it's one of the most insane things I've witnessed by getting there, if I'm being honest."

He continued that the lack of security was particularly shocking given the 2017 terror attack at Manchester Arena, which left 22 people dead and 1,017 injured after a suicide bomber targeted an Ariana Grande concert. He said security was "usually a lot better" at the Co-op, the largest indoor arena in the UK with a capacity of 23,500. "Usually they pat you down and check your pockets for anything and all that kind of stuff. But none of that happened today. We were surprised. "It was one of the first conversations we had as we got through the barrier. We were like, that didn't seem normal because usually they're pretty on it."

He said security was "usually a lot better" at the Co-op, the largest indoor arena in the UK with a capacity of 23,500. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty

"They eventually told us, oh yeah, the show's been cancelled, as they hit closing time for curfew. So it just didn't make any sense, if I'm being honest with you.". Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty

It was initially feared the substance was tear gas, but police have said it was an "unknown substance". The incident happened around 40 minutes into the gig, he said, when "all of a sudden there was a weird smell in the venue". Ash said: "We just thought, oh, it might be the smoke from the fireworks or the pyrotechnics or whatever like that. But all of a sudden it was just a stampede of people running out of the stadium." He explained that the evacuation process was confused, and that staff and security guards "didn't know anything" and that "no one got told anything". "They said they're waiting to be told something. So people are all sat around waiting. "And eventually, I think about half an hour later, they turned the aircon on in the event venue because it got really, really cold. And then basically no one, no one got told anything. They said that there was a big evacuation ongoing.

Don Toliver performing earlier this year at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

He added that communication from the venue was "embarrassing". "They were making people wait around for about an hour, which could have been people surrounded by tear gas as well. "They eventually told us, oh yeah, the show's been cancelled, as they hit closing time for curfew. So it just didn't make any sense, if I'm being honest with you." Co-op Live said there was an "incident in the crowd" and it was collaborating with police to "identify the cause and action appropriately". "Following an incident in the crowd at last night’s show, we are working closely with Greater Manchester Police to identify the cause and action appropriately,” the statement said. “Our priority remains the safety and security of all visitors to Co-op Live, and we will provide more information once we have an update from GMP.” According to its website, Co-op Live uses "frictionless security screening" able to detect forbidden items without attendees needing to be individually searched. Figen Murray, whose son Martyn Hett was killed in the 2017 Manchester Arena attack, said the incident underlined the need for venues to practice lockdown and evacuation drills. Next year Martyn's Law, named after her son, is due to come into force, which will legally require large venues to be better prepared for terror attacks. "What is really important is that venues up and down the country practice their lockdown and evacuation procedures," she told LBC. "That's really important that they practice that and the communication so that if the real thing were ever to happen, heaven forbid, they are prepared."

The Coop Live arena in Manchester, England. Picture: Richard Saker/Alamy

One person was taken to hospital, and more than 50 people were treated on the site as several presented with eye and respiratory symptoms, the North West Ambulance Service said after Sunday's incident. The service is urging those who attended the event and have since noticed side effects or become ill to seek medical advice. Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: "Our declaration of a major incident has allowed us to ensure emergency services and partner agencies can work together quickly and effectively to coordinate a safe response. "We will now begin to fully understand what this substance was and how this incident came about." The force confirmed more than 12,000 revellers were safely evacuated from the venue. Reports emerged last night suggesting that a concert-goer let off the substance, triggering a stampede inside the new arena, the biggest in the country.

Toliver, whose real name is Caleb Zackery Toliver, was performing in Manchester as part of his Nitrous tour. Picture: Alison Buck/Getty

Dozens of ambulances were seen racing to the scene on social media - and thick clouds of smoke were seen inside the arena. Police declared it a major incident, with emergency rescue teams working late at the site, with "decontamination" work being carried out as a precaution. Revellers were reportedly seen rubbing their eyes, coughing and panicking as they were led out of the arena. Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said: "Our declaration of a major incident has allowed us to ensure emergency services and partner agencies can work together quickly and effectively to coordinate a safe response. "We will now begin to fully understand what this substance was and how this incident came about."

The service is urging those who attended the event and have since noticed side effects or become ill to seek medical advice. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty