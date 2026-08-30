The duke claims that the committee responsible for police protection of senior figures in the UK failed to inform his team of a threat from the terrorist group back in 2023

Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, claims his security team were not notified of a threat against him in 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Prince Harry has accused the head of the committee who revoked his state-funded security of failing to inform him of a former threat from al-Qaeda.

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In a letter from the Duke of Sussex to the Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood sent earlier this month, Harry's legal team is understood to have claimed that the chairman of the committee knew of a threat from the terrorist group back in 2023. It is alleged that the threat was not communicated to Harry's security staff, or to US authorities where the duke was then residing. The letter went on to make a plea to the Home Secretary to take a personal role in determining whether the prince's family receive close police protection, after Harry, his wife Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, arrived back in Britain on Wednesday. They did not receive any police protection upon their arrival from Montecito, California. Read more: TV insiders bat away claims that Harry and Meghan's return to UK driven by Duchess's acting career Read more: Nashville airport could be renamed in honour of Dolly Parton, Tennessee governor says

Prince Harry previously visited the UK back in June to speak at Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre - the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games - as part of the One Year to Go celebrations. Picture: Alamy

The executive committee for the protection of royalty and public figures (Ravec) is an independent body overseen by the Home Office, and is responsible for determining which politicians, royal family members and other high-profile individuals receive police protection. The Home Secretary plays no role in individual RAVEC decisions. In late 2023, the FBI told Harry's security team that it had received intelligence that senior al-Qaeda figures had published a document on a closed channel of Telegram referring to his assassination, according to reports in the Times. The information was passed via Five Eyes channels - the intelligence sharing system including the UK and US - but it was the Americans who passed the intel onto the duke's team. Following the Sussex's return to the UK, the Home Office has ordered another revise of the risks that the family faces - although sources close to the family say the prince has lost faith the committee can rule fairly.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, pictured here in September 2021, moved back tot the UK with their two children last Wednesday. Picture: Alamy