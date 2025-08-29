Self-proclaimed 'Nazi' teenager amassed deadly weapons stash for 'shoot up at school', court hears. Picture: Police handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 15-year-old self-proclaimed "Nazi" amassed a stash of deadly weapons as he discussed whether to "shoot up" his school, a court has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The youth, from near Market Drayton in Shropshire, pleaded guilty to having a butterfly knife, a stun gun, a baton and crossbow at his home, last November. He also admitted having terrorist information relating to manifestos of those who went on to commit acts of terror. On Friday, the boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared at the Old Bailey to be sentenced. The court heard how the teenager, who has autism, had developed an interest in mass attacks and expressed a desire to carry out his own copycat killings, as he acquired a hoard of weapons. After police had first raided his home and seized weapons, he had chatted online about whether to "shoot up my school" with a modified air pistol, the court was told. The defendant had also attempted to make "cricket bombs" without success and, while on police bail, download a manual on how to make napalm and a self-loading pistol, the court was told. Read more: Starmer 'too soft' on Trump says Ed Davey after Lib Dem leader announces state banquet boycott over Gaza Read more: Israel recovers bodies of two hostages in Gaza Prosecutor James Bruce told the court: "It is clear (the boy's) own words do demonstrate a motivation that is racial and ideological and steeped in far-right ideology." Although violence was never far from his mind, the defendant lacked the means to act on his thoughts, Mr Bruce said. West Mercia Police first visited the boy's home early last November and found him "unkempt" and living in an annexe of his parents' property.

Looking up at the golden statue of Lady Justice atop the Central Criminal Court in London, set against a bright blue summer sky. Picture: Alamy

A "large array of weapons" were seized, including three crossbows with bolts, six air weapons, a red Samurai sword, six knives, and a stun gun in a tactical vest bearing far-right symbols. An examination of his electronic devices showed he had practised with the Samurai sword and had fired one of the crossbows into a coconut. Two days after the police raid, the defendant searched the internet for "can a 50lb crossbow kill a human". And within days, his mother bought him a crossbow "pistol" with a 50lb draw weight, the court heard. When police returned two weeks later, officers seized the new weapons. In a police interview, the youth explained his computer activity by saying he had an interest in history and had a "black sense of humour". He was released on bail on condition he had no unsupervised internet access and did not buy any more weapons. It was agreed with the local authority that he would move back into his parents' main house and he was referred to the Prevent deradicalisation programme and Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

But when police went back to carry out a bail check on January 22, they found him still living in the annexe and had a new internet device bought for him by his mother. He had used it to log into chats about crossbows, so-called Islamic State beheading videos, and discussions about school shootings, the court was told. He was subsequently remanded into Feltham Young Offenders Institution where, in March, officers found and confiscated a homemade weapon. A further examination of his electronic devices revealed his fascination with weapons, death and killing dated back to 2023. In a WhatsApp chat with a girl, he spoke of wanting to carry out a mass shooting and die at the end of it, saying "voices" were telling him to kill. He said: "I wanna kill so badly, watching pathetic maggots die arouses me."

Download the LBC app. Picture: lbc