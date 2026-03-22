'Brave' police officer, 27, dies after patrol car crashes into vehicle - as second officer 'critically injured'
"Bradley selflessly gave up his life while trying to save the lives of others who were in danger," the force said.
A 27-year-old police officer has died after his patrol car crashed into another vehicle - with as second officer remaining in 'critical condition' in hospital.
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PC Bradley Corke, 27, died in the crash, which saw the pair responding to a 'immediate call' in Farningham, Kent, at 7.45pm on Thursday.
The incident saw two officers injured when their patrol car crashed with another vehicle, with their condition at the time described as 'critical'.
PC Corke was was transferred to hospital alongside his colleague following the crash, with the 'brave' officer later dying from his injuries.
The incident saw a marked Ford Focus police car collide with a VW Scirocco on the westbound A20 London Road on Thursday.
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"Bradley selflessly gave up his life while trying to save the lives of others who were in danger," the force said.
"His bravery, dedication, and passion for helping others will not be forgotten."
The crash took place at the junction with Button Street, Farningham, with specially trained officers supporting his family and colleagues at this time.
PC Corke joined the force as a PC in May 2022 and was stationed in Tonbridge.
Kent Police have said he frequently worked in towns across West Kent.
The Chairman of the Kent Police Federation, Neil Mennie, said following the PC's death: "We are all absolutely heartbroken to learn of this news.
"Bradley was a popular colleague who will be much missed and we will be doing all we can to support his family and close colleagues at this time.
"Policing is a family and words cannot describe the pain we are all feeling and how this news will affect us in the days, weeks and months ahead.
"This sad incident serves as a horrific example of the risks police officers face and how police officers can sadly make the ultimate sacrifice as they strive to keep the public safe."
Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.