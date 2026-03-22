"Bradley selflessly gave up his life while trying to save the lives of others who were in danger," the force said.

PC Bradley Corke, 27, died in the crash, which saw the pair responding to a 'immediate call' in Swanley, Kent, on Thursday. Picture: Kent Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 27-year-old police officer has died after his patrol car crashed into another vehicle - with as second officer remaining in 'critical condition' in hospital.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

PC Bradley Corke, 27, died in the crash, which saw the pair responding to a 'immediate call' in Farningham, Kent, at 7.45pm on Thursday. The incident saw two officers injured when their patrol car crashed with another vehicle, with their condition at the time described as 'critical'. PC Corke was was transferred to hospital alongside his colleague following the crash, with the 'brave' officer later dying from his injuries. The incident saw a marked Ford Focus police car collide with a VW Scirocco on the westbound A20 London Road on Thursday. Read more: Northern Lights could be visible over parts of the UK tonight as clear skies forecast Read more: 'Dangerous' predator who molested woman in pub toilet after pretending to be bouncer jailed

Kent police have said the 'brave' officer died responding to the 'immediate' call. Picture: Alamy

"Bradley selflessly gave up his life while trying to save the lives of others who were in danger," the force said. "His bravery, dedication, and passion for helping others will not be forgotten." The crash took place at the junction with Button Street, Farningham, with specially trained officers supporting his family and colleagues at this time. PC Corke joined the force as a PC in May 2022 and was stationed in Tonbridge. Kent Police have said he frequently worked in towns across West Kent.

A Kent Police sign outside a police station. Picture: Alamy