Selina Scott has revealed she blames London Mayor Sadiq Khan for her terrifying mugging, saying he fails to keep people "safe" in the capital.

The veteran broadcaster, 74, has previously described how she was left "battered" and "humiliated"after a gang of thieves set upon her on a busy London street. "I actually blame the Mayor of London. More than I blame the police, actually, because the Mayor of London took on the job to keep the people of London safe, the police come under him," she said of the incident. The assault, which took place in broad daylight, saw the group make off with her valuables following the attack outside Waterstones in Piccadilly. The group assaulted her within moments of leaving the bookshop, with one person seen seen to strike her on the back of her right knee - a feeling she likened to being "stabbed". Read more: Mother appeals to find son’s killers after ‘three painful and traumatic years’ Read more: Dozens of HMRC staff sacked for snooping on taxpayers’ records

Describing how she was then swarmed by seven or eight men and women, the broadcaster said the "well dressed" group then opened her bag and made off with her purse containing cards and cash. After walking 'several miles' to find a police officer following the attack, officers then failed to attend a scheduled visit at her home the following day, according to the broadcaster. The force claimed it was down to a lack of available police cars. Met Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley later apologised and admitted the force should have done better. 'Sir Mark Rowley had the decency to apologise,' Ms Scott told The Telegraph. "Everywhere you go there is security for well-known people, the Royal family have security. The Mayor of London has security.

