Nearly half (44%) of UK homes listed on the property market in the past three years have failed to sell, research from a property website indicates.

A survey of more than 2,000 people across the UK who had listed their home in the past three years found that, among those whose properties did not sell, more than a third (34%) said, with hindsight, the price they had set was too high, despite believing at the outset that it was fair.

Among those who did sell, 53% had to cut their asking price to attract a buyer.

Zoopla said that, according to its own data, the average home sold for 3.5% below the asking price in the first quarter of 2026 – equivalent to £18,800 below the original amount the property was advertised at.

The survey, carried out by Mortar Research in March, also found that more than six out of 10 (61%) sellers viewed other properties before getting a valuation of their own home.

Nearly a third (32%) put in an offer on another home before they understood the value of their own property.

As a result, more than one in five (21%) set their asking price based on what they needed for their next home, rather than what their own home was worth on the open market.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “The average homeowner selling in 2025 had been in their home for nine years, meaning many owners are out of touch with what their home may be worth.

“Online tools are a great starting point for keeping track of what your home is worth.”