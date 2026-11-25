Knives are used in nearly four in ten homicides in the UK, according to 2025 figures.

A license will be required to sell knives in bid to cut crime. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Natasha Clark

Anyone who wants to sell a knife will have to buy a licence in future to cut teen knife crime, the government will confirm today.

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Ministers will announce plans to change the law to create a 'world-leading' licensing system for all businesses and individuals, LBC's been told. It will apply to selling any blade online, on social media or in a shop - and those based overseas will have to use a UK-based intermediary. Knives are used in nearly four in ten homicides in the UK, according to 2025 figures, and ministers have promised to halve knife crime within a decade. The government has repeatedly tried to close loopholes to prohibit sales to under-18s, but campaigners have urged the government to go further to stop them getting into the hands of teens. Read more: Sikh group accuses government of using knife laws to 'deflect' from policing failure in Henry Nowak murder Read more: Release of unknown substance at Manchester concert could be linked to reports of robberies, police say

Knives are used in nearly four in ten homicides in the UK, according to 2025 figures. Picture: William Barton/Alamy

They hope it will help 'grey market' sales where kids can get their hands on knives via social media platforms - often with little to no age checks or screening. Licences are expected to last for three years, and cops could revoke them where sellers break the rules. The exact cost is yet to be determined, but it's understood that each individual shop may have to apply for one. Ministers will also make it a specific offence to sell knives without a licence, which could lead to huge fines. In Scotland, non-domestic knife sales already require one. It is already illegal to sell most knives to anyone under 18, and retailers must follow age-verification, storage, and display rules, according to the Home Office. But this will make the UK one of the strictest knife-selling regimes in the world. It comes as ministers confirm that more than 80,000 knives - 100 a day - have been taken off the streets since Labour came to power in July 2024.

They say that knife-enabled robberies are down by 24 per cent in seven key hotspots. The hauls have come through Home Office surrender efforts, police and increased searches in knife crime hotspots like London, Greater Manchester, West Midlands, West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, and Avon and Somerset. Policing and Crime Minister Sarah Jones said of the news: “No family should have to suffer the devastating consequences of a dangerous weapon falling into the wrong hands. “We’ve already strengthened the law around online knife sales, but we need to go further. If you make money selling knives, you should be responsible for making sure they are sold safely and lawfully. “A licensing system will help us drive up standards, hold sellers accountable and make it harder for dangerous weapons to reach children and criminals. It is another important step towards our mission to halve knife crime within a decade.”

Ronan Kanda, 16, was stabbed to death in 2022. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The plans build on Ronan’s Law, which was introduced following the murder of 16-year-old Ronan Kanda, who was stabbed to death with a ninja sword bought online. His mum, Pooja, said today: “Ronan's Law was the beginning, not the end. We have always said that those who sell dangerous weapons and bladed articles must take responsibility for where those weapons end up. “I welcome the Government's commitment to introducing licensing for knife sellers and importers, and I am grateful that the voices of families have been heard. But I will not stop until this becomes law, with proper checks, accountability and enforcement. "My son should still be here today. I will continue fighting in his name and working towards protecting future generations.” The plans came after a recommendation from the National Police Chiefs' Council, which said it could make a "real difference" in disrupting illicit sales of knives.