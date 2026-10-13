Actor Selma Blair was arrested after flight attendants reported a "physically abusive passenger" on a flight from Los Angeles to New York, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's police department said on Monday.

Two flight attendants reported injuries and one of them was taken to a hospital, according to the statement.

She was taken into custody at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport and transported to a hospital for evaluation, police said in a statement.

Police identified Blair, known for roles in the movies Cruel Intentions and Hellboy, as the suspect in the incident on Sunday evening.

"Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behaviour, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first," the airline said in a statement on Monday.

According to a video clip posted online of Blair's arraignment hearing on assault charges in the New York City borough of Queens on Monday, the actor also was accused of kicking a police officer involved in her arrest and kicking a nurse at a hospital where she was taken afterward.

Blair was later released on bond.

A representative for 54-year-old Blair said she had suffered a medical emergency during the flight.

"Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct," Blair's representative said.

"Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.”

Blair has spoken publicly about her battle with multiple sclerosis. She was diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder in 2018.