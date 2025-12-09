SEN postcode lottery with kids forced to travel 2 hours to school will end, minister tells LBC
But the SEN minister refused to say that EHCP plans for vulnerable children would continue in their current form
A postcode lottery for children with special educational needs who are forced to travel hours to to get school will end under new reforms, the schools standards minister has told LBC.
Georgia Gould, who is charge of overseeing the government's review of the SEN system, insisted that they wanted "inclusive" schooling to become the norm.
She's embarked on a country-wide tour to speak to parents and charities about the reforms, which are due to be announced in the new year, but many parents are worried about what they will mean for their children.
Some 600,000 children - around one in 20 - have a specialised education health and care plan with their local council, which entitles them to dedicated support.
But they are costing councils billions of pounds to support, which many parents having to fight tooth and nail to get them.
At last month's Budget, the Chancellor announced that councils would hand over control of SEN budgets to the Department for Education within the next few years.
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has denied this will mean a cut to the schools budget to pay for extra support.
Ms Gould said: "We've said that if in the future that there continues to be budgetary challenges, that they will be met by the whole of government.
"But we haven't yet set out our plans and some of the things that I've talked about, like having really good quality provision within communities, mean that families hopefully don't have to travel large distances to get their children an education which does save money, but most importantly it provides better outcomes for young people."
Ms Gould told LBC that she wanted to see an end to the postcode lottery around the country, which forces some children to travel for hours every day just to get to school.
She said there are "huge challenges" in the current system to iron out but they will make sure SEN system is funded, adding: "we are taking this challenge on head on. We're being really transparent about that and, and we are kind of working with families to make sure that the money we do invest is really transforming young people's lives."
There's huge uncertainty about ECHPS, which ministers have hinted may be scrapped or changed.
She insisted there will still be legal rights for parents to appeal to get the help their need, but has refused to say the plans won't be ended or phased out.
Ms Gould said: "We have been very clear there will always be a legal right to additional support for children with special educational needs in education.
"I think it's really important that we're listening, we're working with families.
"We've set out that commitment around legal rights to ensure that parents, you know, understand that we are listening to them and working with them.
"The things that we can and have set out are some of the big principles of reform, which is the investment in early support, local provision within communities close to families and making sure the system is fair for everyone.
"Because at the moment we were just hearing this in the conversation I was at, people were saying in different local authorities, they were having completely different experiences, different schools having completely different experiences."
She said they do hope to make savings by ensuring that taxis won't have to be paid for children to travel hours away, and can go to school locally instead.
More will also be saved by early intervention in the system, not waiting until kids desperately need help.