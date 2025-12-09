A postcode lottery for children with special educational needs who are forced to travel hours to to get school will end under new reforms, the schools standards minister has told LBC.

Georgia Gould, who is charge of overseeing the government's review of the SEN system, insisted that they wanted "inclusive" schooling to become the norm.

She's embarked on a country-wide tour to speak to parents and charities about the reforms, which are due to be announced in the new year, but many parents are worried about what they will mean for their children.

Some 600,000 children - around one in 20 - have a specialised education health and care plan with their local council, which entitles them to dedicated support.

But they are costing councils billions of pounds to support, which many parents having to fight tooth and nail to get them.

At last month's Budget, the Chancellor announced that councils would hand over control of SEN budgets to the Department for Education within the next few years.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has denied this will mean a cut to the schools budget to pay for extra support.

Ms Gould said: "We've said that if in the future that there continues to be budgetary challenges, that they will be met by the whole of government.

"But we haven't yet set out our plans and some of the things that I've talked about, like having really good quality provision within communities, mean that families hopefully don't have to travel large distances to get their children an education which does save money, but most importantly it provides better outcomes for young people."

Ms Gould told LBC that she wanted to see an end to the postcode lottery around the country, which forces some children to travel for hours every day just to get to school.

She said there are "huge challenges" in the current system to iron out but they will make sure SEN system is funded, adding: "we are taking this challenge on head on. We're being really transparent about that and, and we are kind of working with families to make sure that the money we do invest is really transforming young people's lives."