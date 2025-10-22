Graham Platner denied trying to hide his 'skull and cross' tattoo for the past 18 years

Senate candidate Graham Platner says he will cover up the tattoo. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A Democratic Senate candidate in Maine has pledged to cover up a tattoo which was labelled a "Nazi symbol" by a Jewish civil rights group.

Graham Platner got the inkwork done in 2007 with fellow Marines during an overseas trip to Split, Croatia, which resembles a skull-and-crossbones. But the tattoo is said to resemble the Totenkopf, or "death’s head" symbol, which was adopted by Hitler’s SS during the Nazi era. The story came to light after video footage was shared showing Platner dancing in his underwear at his brother's wedding. Read more: Trump’s plan to end Ukraine war at current frontlines is a ‘good compromise', Zelenskyy says Read more: The politics of pardon: Trump’s gift to Netanyahu, writes Shelagh Fogarty

Videom footage emerged of Platner topless at his brother's wedding. Picture: Social Media

The 41-year-old said he did not know the tattoo's connotations until a few days ago, when one of his staffers showed him the image of the Nazi symbol. "I am not a secret Nazi," he told the Pod Save America political podcast. "Actually, if you read through my Reddit comments, I think you can pretty much figure out where I stand on Nazism and antisemitism and racism in general. "I would say a lifelong opponent. "We chose a terrifying-looking skull and crossbones off the wall, because we were Marines, and skulls and crossbones are a pretty standard military thing."

"We got those tattoos, and then we all moved on with our lives. "I can honestly say that if I was trying to hide it. I've not been doing a very good job for the past 18 years." Platner's former political director, Genevieve McDonald, who resigned from the campaign Friday, posted on social media that Platner's tattoo was antisemitic and he should have had it altered. "While he may have been unfamiliar with the symbolism when he got the tattoo, he has been aware of its meaning for years," she told The Washington Post.

Platner got the tattoo done while deployed with the US marines in Split, Croatia, in 2007. Picture: Alamy