A severely ill father facing hospice care has told LBC the SEND system "has lost its humanity" - having been told his autistic son's classroom support is being taken away after four years.

Despite being sent doctors’ letters explaining the daily struggles of the man's life-limiting condition, the local council have stopped almost all the boy's SEND assistance - just as he starts secondary school.

“I’ve recently been referred to hospice care – and they know this and the stress this puts our family under” says the man, who we aren’t identifying to protect his family’s privacy.

Although term started this week, the boy has not been to his new school.

“We have two very stressful situations overlapping – a SEND child out of school with all the problems that brings and then me with a life limiting illness. We asked the hospice to contact the SEND team, my consultant wrote to the SEND team…but it doesn’t seem to have made any difference. You just want them to do the right thing”.

The family say they’ve now spent £10,000 on solicitors to take the local council to tribunal over the decision, which they believe is budget-driven.

“It’s like trying to communicate with a brick wall… the system feels like it has lost its humanity”.

Read more: I entered politics to give every child the best start in life, that's why I'm opening 300 new nurseries across the country

Read more: Education system 'letting working class children down,' admits Schools minister