Children not being potty-trained until four or five is generally due to weak parenting.

We need to fix the skewed adult-child dynamic so that children learn to be independent rather than being mollycoddled.

By this, I mean that parents do everything for their child, denying them the space or expectation to become independent. Potty training does not simply happen, and children will not just come out of nappies without consistent, calmly applied training.

In the past, when families had lots of children, it was normal for babies to be potty-trained by one or one-and-a-half. Today, parents generally start at around 18 months, yet it is increasingly common for children still to be having frequent toileting accidents when they begin Reception. The latest Kindred Squared School Readiness Survey found that teachers estimated 26% of Reception children were not toilet-trained, rising to 36% in the North East. Staff estimated they spent 1.4 hours a day changing nappies or helping children who were not toilet-trained.

The Government has acknowledged the problem. In January 2025, the Department for Education cited teacher surveys suggesting that one in four children begin Reception without this basic independence. Local authorities are now introducing potty-training advice, workshops and family-support schemes before children start school. In Tower Hamlets, for example, toilet-training workshops have been delivered through Family Hubs, children’s centres and schools as part of a borough-wide approach to preparing children for Reception.

I welcome the Government’s initiative to roll out this kind of support in more boroughs across the UK, but I do not think it should be necessary. Schools and local authorities should not have to compensate for parents who have not made toileting a priority.

Babies can begin learning from around one year old, or even earlier, if parents are keen to introduce a potty and establish the habit. Children can start to understand what is happening, recognise when they need to go and learn that wees and poos belong in the potty or toilet. Most children do not want to sit in their own mess and would probably prefer to be clean, dry and out of nappies much earlier.

I do not believe the situation can be explained by an increase in children with special educational needs. The autistic children I work with may be a little behind, but they are not necessarily significantly behind. Of course, some children have genuine developmental, medical or bowel and bladder difficulties and need appropriate support. That is entirely different from failing to teach a child basic independence.

It comes back to not teaching children to do things for themselves from a very young age. From six months old, a baby can begin helping to wipe their face. Once they are toddling, they can hand their plate back to the kitchen or place it on the counter. These small expectations matter. They teach a child that they are capable and that family life is not a service provided entirely by adults.

A whole style of parenting now involves babying children and not allowing them to do things for themselves. Parents dress them, feed them, clear up after them and continue changing nappies long after the child is capable of beginning the process of using a potty or toilet.

There are also real pressures, including single-parent families and households where both parents work. These can make consistent potty training harder. But difficult circumstances do not change the child’s need to learn. Potty training requires time, patience and consistency - and, above all, the expectation that the child can become independent.

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Katherine Elizabeth is a leading Parenting Consultant.

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