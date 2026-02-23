Some £1.6 billion over three years will be provided to early years, schools and colleges through an “inclusive mainstream fund”.

A minister has refused to rule out that some children could lose their care plans. Picture: LBC

By Henry Moore

A Government minister has refused to deny that some children could lose their care plans as part of special educational needs reforms set to be announced today.

Mainstream schools will receive direct funding to support children with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) as part of a £4 billion package to make the system more inclusive. Targeted interventions such as small-group language work will be invested in, as well as help for staff to introduce adaptive teaching styles, as part of a major Government overhaul to be announced on Monday. Some £1.6 billion over three years will be provided to early years, schools and colleges through an “inclusive mainstream fund”. Read more: Schools in England given Send budget in education support overhaul Read more: Government to write off 90% of councils’ past SEND deficits

Schools will be able to draw from this bank on demand regardless of whether pupils have education, health and care plans (EHCPs) – legal documents setting out the support children with Send are entitled to – the Department for Education (DfE) said. This plan, however, has led to fears some SEND children could have their care plans changed or revoked entirely. Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Schools Minister Georgia Gould refused to deny this could be the case. When pressed on whether some children could lose support, she said: “I think my job today is to talk about the investment that we're putting in place and to let people know those who currently have an ECHP will not lose their plan in this reassessment.” When pressed further by Nick, Ms Gould could only confirm that children who are currently in a special school will have a guarantee to keep their support. Some unions broadly welcomed the commitment to reform but NASUWT warned the funding was “barely a drop in the bucket” of what was necessary, while others said they would be scrutinising the details to see whether more was needed. A further £200 million will be invested in Send outreach teams for communities, and another £200 million for local authorities to “transform how they operate in line with our reforms while maintaining current Send services”, the DfE said. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer promised “tailored support” for families and an end to the “one size fits all system”. “I’ve heard first hand the struggles and exhaustion faced by too many parents who feel they have to fight the system to get their child the support they need,” he said. “But getting the right support should never be a battle – it should be a given.”

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the Government was “fiercely ambitious for children and young people with Send”, who deserve a system that “lifts them up, and that puts no limit on what they can go on to achieve”. She said: “These reforms are a watershed moment for a generation of young people and generations to come, and a major milestone in this Government’s mission to make sure opportunity is for each and every child.” But NASUWT general secretary Matt Wrack said the idea that Send provision could be adequately overhauled with “this low level of funding” was “ridiculous”. “While increased early support for Send is welcome, years of underfunding and diminished external services mean that this new funding is barely a drop in the bucket of the investment necessary to drive real improvement in schools,” he said.“£1.6 billion over three years may sound like a lot of money, but it equates to just a few thousand pounds per setting.” Children’s commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza said the wider schools white paper was an “important first step” and that the Government was “listening”. “I will be closely scrutinising the detail of these proposals and making sure children’s voices are heard during the consultation process,” she said. Public service union Unison said the broad themes on the Government’s plans were encouraging but the money “has to go where it’s needed” and “exactly how that will happen under these new plans is not clear”. The National Association of Headteachers welcomed the “principle” of more support for pupils in mainstream schools and said “along with this significant investment, we will be scrutinising the details closely and speaking to school leaders to weigh up whether it is sufficient”. “There will always be some pupils whose needs are so great that they require support in a special school, and it’s crucial the Government’s plans ensure all children get the support they need at the right time in the right setting,” Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the union, said. Jon Sparkes, chief executive of learning disability charity Mencap, said: “The move to make mainstream schools more inclusive is welcome news. “Families must have their children’s needs identified early and for them to be given the right help straight away, backed by services fully funded to do the job, and rights underpinned by law.” Sir Tony Blair’s think tank said the investment laid the “groundwork” for a “full transformation of the system” that should include the use of real-time digital records.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson attend a breakfast club with students at St Anne's Catholic Primary School near Reading, England. Picture: Alamy