The jets will fly what the Ministry of Defence calls "defensive" missions against Ansar Allah, commonly known as the Houthis, which control territory home to most of Yemen's population. Since September, an RAF tanker has also flown at least 14 missions refuelling Saudi warplanes.

Britain has long backed Saudi Arabia, whose forces have fought Ansar Allah since 2015 without defeating it. In September, the MoD said RAF refuelling supported Saudi “defensive activity”. But the government now says British refuelling supports Saudi air operations, including air strikes on Yemen.

The government says its support for Saudi Arabia is about keeping prices down at home. Yet in the same announcement, it admitted that escalating violence risks further "driving up the cost of living". The Iran war has already pushed up oil prices. So why is Britain deepening its involvement? By its own logic, the UK risks escalating a volatile war of Saudi Arabia's own choosing and making the cost of living crisis harder to tackle.

On top of that, the latest escalation began with Saudi Arabia and its allies. The Saudi-led coalition kept Sanaa airport closed to commercial flights for nearly six years, then barely let it reopen. In July, coalition strikes hit the airport and Ansar Allah responded, targeting Saudi airports, refineries and shipping.

Even a military victory might not bring lasting peace. The Saudi-aligned Yemeni government has little support in the country. Britain's airpower is unlikely to secure a Saudi victory and risks prolonging this cycle of attack and retaliation, threatening oil supplies and pushing prices higher again. After Ansar Allah struck Saudi oil tankers in July, crude oil passed $100 a barrel and petrol prices spiked. In September, Ansar Allah hit Saudi oil facilities, and oil prices rose more than 3%. On the government's own test, this strategy fails the public.

The people of Yemen pay far more, having endured a Saudi-led war and war crimes enabled by Britain. Their country faces a humanitarian emergency and is among the world's poorest. In 2021, the head of the World Food Programme warned that without urgent help, a child in Yemen would die every 75 seconds. It is estimated that the war as a whole would have caused around 377,000 deaths by the end of 2021. That is roughly the population of Cardiff.

Wednesday's Budget should put households and Yemeni lives first. In a recent poll, 62% said tackling the cost of living should be the priority for any extra spending; just 16% chose defence. Ten trade unions representing more than 2.3 million workers, four of them Labour affiliates, have told Burnham to end military support for Saudi Arabia: "the more this war expands, the more expensive our bills will get."

The government won't say what its support for Saudi Arabia costs, or who pays. Britain's contribution to this year's separate Strait of Hormuz mission, launched amid the US war on Iran, comes to £115m. British operations in Yemen could add tens of millions more. Overseas military adventures like this one, bases abroad and the ability to send troops anywhere cost Britain over ten billion pounds a year. Spent at home, this money could do more to lower prices and pursue economic security.

Household energy bills show the same vulnerability. The energy price cap is now about £294 a year higher than the spring cap, which was set days before the unprovoked US and Israeli attack on Iran in February. Ofgem has blamed the rises on the conflict in the Middle East.

So the British public pays twice: through unnecessary military spending the government won't fully disclose, and again when fighting pushes up the price of essentials.

The next shock may already be planned. The energy price cap is forecast to rise 16% in January. Meanwhile, the US and Israel have drawn up plans for renewed strikes on Iran after the US midterm elections.

Lowering prices requires common sense measures at home and de-escalation abroad. On energy costs, publicly owned energy companies could borrow more cheaply and supply energy closer to cost. Strategic energy reserves could provide supplies during disruption, helping cushion sudden price rises. And investment in renewable energy — not North Sea gas fields — makes us less vulnerable to shocks.

Diplomacy is also possible. In 2023, Saudi Arabia and Ansar Allah agreed to create a roadmap towards a ceasefire, but it was never formalised. The government says it supports a UN-led peace process while backing Saudi air strikes. Putting the British public first means ending military support for Saudi Arabia's war.

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Kevin Cashman is a Researcher at Transition Security Project.

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