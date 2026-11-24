The CAS panel felt the decision of the match referee, Jean-Jacques Ndala from the Democratic Republic of Congo, to resume the match after the Senegal walk-off fell within his sole authority.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) unanimously decided to award Senegal the title at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, at the expense of Morocco, which had initially been granted the trophy off the pitch. Picture: ELODIE LE MAOU/Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Senegal have been reinstated as winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

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Senegal won the AFCON final 1-0 after extra time against Morocco thanks to a goal from Pape Gueye on January 18 this year. However, the Moroccan federation appealed to tournament organisers the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to overturn the result after Senegal’s players walked off the field in protest at a controversial penalty award to Morocco late in the second half, which came shortly after a Senegal goal had been disallowed. Senegal’s protest caused a delay of 15 minutes, and when their players returned to the pitch, Morocco’s Brahim Diaz missed the penalty to force the match into extra time. Read more: Guilty verdict 'will never change' love for Man City, says De Bruyne Read more: Fifa to have final say over dynamic pricing for 2035 Women's World Cup in UK, FA admits

Senegal players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match against Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026. Picture: FRANCK FIFE/Getty

Morocco’s appeal was initially rejected but a CAF panel did uphold it and found Senegal’s walk-off meant they had forfeited the match, awarding a 3-0 win to Morocco. Senegal then took the matter to the CAS, which heard arguments in the case from both sides on October 8. The court has now reinstated the original 1-0 result. The CAS panel felt the decision of the match referee, Jean-Jacques Ndala from the Democratic Republic of Congo, to resume the match after the Senegal walk-off fell within his sole authority. Reasoning published in a press release issued by the court on Tuesday afternoon read: “By blowing his whistle to restart play, the referee considered that the conditions for resuming the match had been met – both teams were on the pitch again, and both expressed their willingness to resume. “In the panel’s view, there is no doubt that the effects of the referee’s decision were limited to the pitch.” The panel found that Articles 82 and 84 of the tournament regulations, which were cited by the Moroccan federation in its appeal, are intended solely to determine the outcome of a match when a team’s conduct leads the referee to call off the game permanently, and determined they were therefore not applicable in this case.

Senegal and Morocco players clash during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match. Picture: ABDEL MAJID BZIOUAT/Getty