Pape Gueye blasted Senegal to Africa Cup of Nations glory after Morocco’s Brahim Diaz missed a stoppage-time penalty as the tournament ended in chaos.

But the winner came after Real Madrid star Diaz had wasted a glorious and controversial opportunity to win it for the hosts when he directed his panenka attempt straight at keeper Edouard Mendy.

After one of the most chaotic games in history, the Villarreal midfielder hammered home the only goal in extra time to secure the continental crown for the second time.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw, who had minutes earlier seen his team denied a goal for a foul, took his players off the pitch after referee Jean Jacques Ndala awarded the hosts a spot-kick after an lengthy VAR review eight minutes into stoppage time.

But amid the acrimonious scenes, Senegal lived to fight another day.

A highly competitive 90 minutes at Rabat’s Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah was short on genuine chances, and it was not until added time that the fireworks really began.

Substitute Ismaila Sarr thought he had won it for Senegal until Ndala ruled out his header for a foul by Abdoulaye Seck.

The drama then continued when, having been advised to review Malick Diouf’s challenge on Diaz, the referee pointed to the spot, prompting a furious Thiaw to send most of his players to the dressing room.

They returned after a 16-minute hiatus to see Diaz, the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals, pass up the chance to hand Morocco the title for the first time in 50 years when he chipped the spot-kick straight into Mendy’s arms.

Thiaw’s men, fuelled by a sense of injustice, regrouped and forced their way in front when Gueye surged forward and blasted a left-foot piledriver past Bounou and in off the underside of the crossbar.

Bounou denied Cherif Ndiaye a second with a stunning double save and Gueye’s contribution ultimately proved decisive.