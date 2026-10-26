Consultant doctors in England to stage two-day walkout next month over pay
The strike will take place over two days later this month, the British Medical Association has said
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Senior doctors in England have voted to stage two days of strike action next month, the British Medical Association (BMA) has announced.
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The fresh wave of strike action by consultants follows a long-running dispute over pay, with the strikes taking place on November 25 and 26, the body representing doctors said on Monday.
Speaking on behalf of consultants, the union accused the Government of “ignoring concerns” around the “wellbeing and workload” of medics.
It comes after NHS doctors called the government’s proposed pay rise ‘derisory’ and threatened further strike action earlier this month.
The government had proposed a 2.4 per cent pay rise - a figure that unions branded a "derisory” figure.
Read more: Doctors brand Government’s proposed 2.4% pay rise ‘derisory’ and a ‘pay cut’ as unions warn of fresh strikes
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The strike can be avoided if Health Secretary Yvette Cooper commits to formal negotiations on pay and working conditions, the BMA said.
Emergency cover will continue during the strike, similar to how hospitals are staffed on Christmas day.
The tabled figure was set to come into effect for the 2027/2028 year.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and NHS England told the independent doctors’ pay review body earlier this month that it could plan the uplift “without having to make trade-offs against headline government health commitments”.
However, unions described the increase as “derisory” and said it “beggars belief”.
Consultants in England last went on strike in 2023 but have been in dispute with the Government since last year.
The planned walkout comes after members of the BMA voted in favour of a mandate for industrial action in July.
Dr Helen Neary and Dr Shanu Datta, co-chairs of the BMA’s consultants committee, said: “As the most senior and skilled doctors in the NHS, consultants not only provide frontline, life-saving care, but they are central to running and designing services, training and supervising the future workforce, and ensuring patients get the best treatment possible.
“Solving the pressures facing the health service will be impossible without valuing and retaining these doctors. Yet the Government is failing to recognise this, ignoring our concerns around consultants’ wellbeing and workload, and pushing them further away from the NHS.
“And as the much-lauded progress on waiting lists in England stalls, the Government is also telling consultants they deserve another pay cut.
“Since we entered into dispute over 18 months ago we have engaged in good faith with the Government, proposing practical solutions, but time and time again ministers have kicked the can down the road. Unfortunately, that road has now run out and we have been forced to announce strikes.
“Consultants take their responsibilities incredibly seriously, and striking does not come naturally, but we are hearing loud and clear from the profession that they have had enough.
“Not only is our pay still a quarter down in real terms on what it was 17 years ago, having fallen more steeply than the rest of the economy, but we are also not being given time to dedicate our all to the NHS and patients, with quality and improvement being traded for the treadmill of target-chasing, driving colleagues to burnout through excessive workloads.
“The Government has four weeks to avoid any action taking place. We look forward to hearing from the Secretary of State on areas that we can work on together to prevent these strikes, end the dispute and restore the role of the consultant in the NHS so that patients can benefit from the best clinical leaders long into the future.”