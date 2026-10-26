The strike will take place over two days later this month, the British Medical Association has said

Barnsley Hospital - ambulances full of patients queueing outside due to delays in A&E, Barnsley, South Yorkshire. Picture: Kay Roxby/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Senior doctors in England have voted to stage two days of strike action next month, the British Medical Association (BMA) has announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The fresh wave of strike action by consultants follows a long-running dispute over pay, with the strikes taking place on November 25 and 26, the body representing doctors said on Monday. Speaking on behalf of consultants, the union accused the Government of “ignoring concerns” around the “wellbeing and workload” of medics. It comes after NHS doctors called the government’s proposed pay rise ‘derisory’ and threatened further strike action earlier this month. The government had proposed a 2.4 per cent pay rise - a figure that unions branded a "derisory” figure. Read more: Doctors brand Government’s proposed 2.4% pay rise ‘derisory’ and a ‘pay cut’ as unions warn of fresh strikes Read more:

Chairman of the BMA UK Resident Doctors Committee, Dr. Jack Fletcher, who represents doctors, speaking outside BMA House, London. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The strike can be avoided if Health Secretary Yvette Cooper commits to formal negotiations on pay and working conditions, the BMA said. Emergency cover will continue during the strike, similar to how hospitals are staffed on Christmas day. The tabled figure was set to come into effect for the 2027/2028 year. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and NHS England told the independent doctors’ pay review body earlier this month that it could plan the uplift “without having to make trade-offs against headline government health commitments”. However, unions described the increase as “derisory” and said it “beggars belief”.

Consultant doctors are set to go on strike next month - after resident doctors, previously known as junior doctors, staged waves of strikes earlier this year. Picture: Vuk Valcic/Alamy

Consultants in England last went on strike in 2023 but have been in dispute with the Government since last year. The planned walkout comes after members of the BMA voted in favour of a mandate for industrial action in July. Dr Helen Neary and Dr Shanu Datta, co-chairs of the BMA’s consultants committee, said: “As the most senior and skilled doctors in the NHS, consultants not only provide frontline, life-saving care, but they are central to running and designing services, training and supervising the future workforce, and ensuring patients get the best treatment possible. “Solving the pressures facing the health service will be impossible without valuing and retaining these doctors. Yet the Government is failing to recognise this, ignoring our concerns around consultants’ wellbeing and workload, and pushing them further away from the NHS.