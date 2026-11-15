Senior Hamas commander killed in Israeli strike in Gaza
Samir Abu Younis, 53, had led the Rafah brigade since his predecessor, Nael Abu Obeid, was killed on September 15.
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A senior Hamas commander who helped plan and oversee the 7 October 2023 attack on Israel has been killed in an Israeli airstrike, Israeli military and Hamas have both confirmed.
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Samir Abu Younis, 53, the commander of the Rafah brigade, was killed on Saturday, said Hamas' armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades.
The Israeli military said it had killed Abu Younis in a strike in the southern Gaza Strip overnight - adding that he had led the Rafah brigade since his predecessor, Nael Abu Obeid, was killed on September 15.
Medics said Abu Younis was killed and others were wounded in an airstrike that targeted him in a street in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Hamas said Abu Younis joined Hamas' armed wing in 1991 and had held several senior operational roles in Rafah before becoming commander of the brigade two months ago.
Read more: Surgeon and teenage boy among six killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza's main hospital
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🔴 ELIMINATED: Samir Mahmoud Hassan Abu Younis, Commander of Hamas’ Rafah Brigade, in a strike in southern Gaza overnight.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 15, 2026
Abu Younis was appointed commander of the brigade approximately 2 months ago, following the elimination of his predecessor. He previously served as the… pic.twitter.com/h7h3J0w9KD
His funeral will be held on Sunday afternoon in Khan Younis, Hamas said.
It comes after six people, including a surgeon and a teenage boy, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza's main hospital last week
The strike hit a building containing surgery wards at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.
Israel's military said it targeted a senior Hamas commander and accused the militants of using the hospital complex to plan attacks, which the group denied.
An October 2025 ceasefire halted major fighting in the Israel-Gaza war but has not stopped Israeli attacks or secured Hamas' disarmament.
Gaza health authorities say at least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire went into effect, while 5 Israeli soldiers have been killed.
Palestinian authorities say more than 74,000 people have been killed in the military campaign that Israel launched against Gaza after Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel in the October 7 attack.