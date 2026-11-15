A senior Hamas commander who helped plan and oversee the 7 October 2023 attack on Israel has been killed in an Israeli airstrike, Israeli military and Hamas have both confirmed.

Samir Abu Younis, 53, the commander of the Rafah brigade, was killed on Saturday, said Hamas' armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades.

The Israeli military said it had killed Abu Younis in a strike in the southern Gaza Strip overnight - adding that he had led the Rafah brigade since his predecessor, Nael Abu Obeid, was killed on September 15.

Medics said Abu Younis was killed and others were wounded in an airstrike that targeted him in a street in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Hamas said Abu Younis joined Hamas' armed wing in 1991 and had held several senior operational roles in Rafah before becoming commander of the brigade two months ago.

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