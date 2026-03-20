The Labour Peer had a 24% stake in lobbying firm Global Counsel and one of their clients was Palantir.

'The truth will out,' insist senior MPs over potential Mandelson involvement in government's Palantir contract. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Taylor-Brown

More senior MPs have told LBC that notes from a meeting between Lord Mandelson, Sir Keir Starmer and Palantir CEO Alex Karp, should be published by the government.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The meeting is said to have taken place in February 2025 in Washington DC, when Lord Mandelson was still the British Ambassador to the US. The Labour Peer had a 24% stake in lobbying firm Global Counsel and one of their clients was Palantir. The controversial AI tech company builds software platforms used by governments and has been involved in UK’s defence since 2022. However, the connection between Global Counsel and Palantir was reportedly missing from the vetting into Lord Mandelson as Ambassador. A £250million deal between the government and Palantir was then signed in December 2025, with notes from the meeting in February earlier that year not available. Conservative MP Alex Burghart, a member of Kemi Badenoch’s Shadow Cabinet and former government minister, has told LBC: "For there not to be an official record, when the person who organised the meeting potentially had a business interest, is outrageous.” Read more: 'This Reeks': Sir Ed Davey demands investigation into potential Mandelson involvement in government's Palantir contract Read more: Andrew 'facing corruption investigation' as police widen net for probe into disgraced royal

Peter Mandelson, the former U.K. ambassador to the United States, leaves his house as more details emerge linked to the release of the Mandelson files earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

A Cabinet Office Spokesperson said, "We will not speculate on what will be released. Peter Mandelson had no involvement in the award of the £240m contract to Palantir. "There are robust processes in place to ensure government contracts are awarded fairly and transparently, including for the direct award of contracts. The justification for this award has been published online. "All suppliers are subject to rigorous due diligence and must deliver value for money while complying with our security and legal obligations.” It’s also been raised in the House of Lords, with Conservative Peer Baroness Finn asking: "In what circumstances visits by the Prime Minister to offices of external organisations which are not foreign governments are not required to be listed in the list of ministerial meetings; and whether the Prime Minister had discussions with representatives of (1) Palantir, and (2) Global Counsel, relating to government businesses during his visit to their offices in Washington with Lord Mandelson on 27 February 2025?” In response, Labour Peer Baroness Anderson of Stoke on Trent stated: "To clarify, it was not a meeting, and so minutes were not taken, therefore no reward (record) was made.”

Mr Burghart said "I think this whole thing stinks. Let’s have transparency. But the government is asking us to take them for their word and that’s just not good enough. Picture: X

On that February 2025 meeting, a spokesperson for Palantir told LBC “The event in question was a typical Government visit to a business, involving a media photocall. It provided an opportunity for the PM to meet with representatives of a company that is working with vital UK institutions, at an office located close to the White House, where he had just met with the President. At no point was any future contract discussed.” Mr Burghart said "I think this whole thing stinks. Let’s have transparency. But the government is asking us to take them for their word and that’s just not good enough. "Eventually the truth will out and I say this to the people not playing ball; at some point the cover up becomes the crime." The first government contracts with Palantir were signed under the Conservative government, firstly in the NHS and has since expanded to the UK’s defence. Mr Burghart, who was a government minister under Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, explained, "My concern is with this government and how it’s been handled. If this had happened with any company I’d be concerned.”

Prime Minister, Keir Starmer has questions to answer over government contracts with Palantir and Mandelson's involvement. Picture: Alamy

This comes after Sir Ed Davey told LBC the potential involvement of Lord Mandelson and the Palantir contract “reeks.” The Liberal Democrat Leader said “Frankly, there should be an investigation into all the meetings Mandelson had where subsequently there were contracts signed by the government. “What we’ve seen in recent weeks and months should be a concern.” It’s not just opposition parties calling for clarity on this either. Labour backbencher Rachael Maskell raised concerns in the Commons last week, following the release of a batch of files relating to Lord Mandelson. The York Central MP has described the lack of minutes from that February 2025 meeting as an “anomaly.” She told LBC "I’d have real concern if this was an unofficial visit and subsequent contracts were awarded. "Just publish the minutes, it’s as simple as that. If there’s nothing to worry about, there’s no reason it shouldn’t be in the public domain.”

Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies, attends a bilateral dinner in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Picture: Alamy