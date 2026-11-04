The AI tools your boss approved could be exposing sensitive information, research warns. Picture: Robert Schröder/Alamy

By EJ Ward

Sensitive information is being exposed through AI tools that bosses have approved for staff to use, according to research which found nearly half of security leaders surveyed had experienced an incident at their organisation.

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Nearly half of security leaders surveyed in Britain and the US said their organisation had experienced sensitive information being exposed through AI. Of those, more than three-quarters said a tool approved by their employer was involved, according to research commissioned by cybersecurity firm BlackFog. Fewer than half could produce any record of the types of data that had left their organisation through AI tools, while almost four in ten said they were struggling to keep up with the pace of adoption. The findings come after the National Cyber Security Centre, part of GCHQ, warned on Tuesday that AI-powered malware is highly likely to be used in a ransomware attack on Britain's critical national infrastructure by 2028. The agency said the technology would allow attackers to discover and exploit longstanding security weaknesses at greater speed and scale. It also stressed that AI could help strengthen Britain's defences if organisations invested in security. But the research commissioned by BlackFog shows businesses also face problems closer to home, keeping track of the information being shared through AI in their own workplaces. Sapio Research surveyed 400 IT security decision-makers in September, split equally between the UK and US, at companies employing more than 500 people. The published figures combine responses from both countries. Read more: Hackers cause chaos as French supermarket fridges turned up to 50C Read more: What is the Binance hack? How $6.3bn was stolen in biggest ever crypto theft

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Dr Darren Williams, founder and chief executive of BlackFog, said employers needed to look beyond deciding which tools staff were allowed to use. “Among organizations that reported sensitive data exposure, 77% said a company-approved AI tool was involved,” he said. “This shows why security teams cannot stop at deciding which AI tools employees are allowed to use. Organizations also need to control what information is shared with them.” Almost all those who replied said their employer had a policy on AI. Yet more than a third had written rules about information staff must not put into AI prompts without technical measures to enforce them. Some 39% said the technology was being adopted faster than they could put rules and safeguards around it.

Security teams were better at identifying who was using AI than tracking what was being shared. While 62% could identify users or departments sending data to AI tools, just 48% could produce records of the types of information that had left through them. “Written policies set expectations, but they cannot prevent sensitive data from leaving the organization on their own,” Williams said. “Businesses need visibility into the data being shared and technical controls that can stop unauthorized disclosure at the point it happens.” The survey found further gaps as companies move towards AI systems that can carry out tasks on an employee's behalf, rather than simply answer questions. Some 56% of respondents said these autonomous AI agents fell outside their organisation's existing controls. Ministers are preparing proposals to address incidents in which organisations cannot adequately monitor or control those systems. Plans outlined in a government factsheet updated on Tuesday could require organisations covered by the rules to monitor agents' actions, notify others affected by incidents and preserve evidence of what went wrong. The measures would need consultation and parliamentary approval before taking effect. Businesses also reported difficulties stopping staff from using AI tools their employer had not approved. Some 54% said they could block or restrict those services, while 32% said they could spot their use but could not consistently stop it.