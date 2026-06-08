Billy Stokoe was jailed for six years and nine months for killing Gloria Stephenson while riding an e-bike.

By Ella Bennett

The sentence of a teenage boy, who knocked down and killed an 86-year-old woman while riding an e-bike under the influence of drugs, is to be reviewed after it was criticised for being unduly lenient.

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Billy Stokoe was 18 when he collided with great-grandmother Gloria Stephenson as she crossed the road at a zebra crossing and left her dying in agony at the scene. He was under the influence of cannabis, was riding the machine with a phone in his hand and had defective brakes when he smashed into the pensioner, who was walking her daughter’s dog and completing her 10,000 steps a day, in Sunderland last May. Last month, Stokoe, 19, was jailed for six years and nine months by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court, having admitted causing death by dangerous driving. Read more: Moment teen e-bike rider high on cannabis fatally crashes into great-grandmother, 86, at zebra crossing Read more: 'Valdo Calocane got away with murder': Families of Nottingham Attack victims launch fresh plea for accountability

Gloria Stephenson died aged 86 following the fatal crash. Picture: Family handout

The daughter of 86-year-old Gloria has criticised the sentence length, saying it failed to send the right message. The Crown Prosecution Service is now appealing under the unduly lenient scheme against the sentence. After the sentencing, Ms Stephenson’s family said they were devastated by the length of the jail term. One of her four daughters, Julie Francis, said Stokoe will serve half of that term in prison, with the rest on licence, the terms of which will be to “keep out of trouble”. She said: “But that’s how we live our lives, isn’t it? “That’s how normal people behave. We obey the law, (so) I don’t think that’s part of his punishment at all.” Ms Francis said people around the country were aware of the scourge of youths riding e-bikes illegally, and that there were laws to prohibit that. She added: “The law does say it’s illegal, the law is there, it’s just it’s not being enforced.

“And then the judge had an opportunity to send a really strong message, and in our view, he failed to do that.” Paying tribute to her mother, she said: “She was an extraordinary woman, she didn’t look her age, she didn’t act her age. “She was a very clever woman, she loved to read, to garden. “She was very fit, healthy, really strong, an independent role model. “You know, she was a really positive member of society. “And now she’s just gone. Everyone is devastated.” Passing sentence last month, Judge Robert Adams said he had seen evidence of the teenager’s regret and sorrow.

Stokoe admitted to causing death by dangerous driving. Picture: PA