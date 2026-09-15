Sentencing for a woman who was convicted of killing her partner with an air rifle has been delayed for a month following a judge’s call for a criminal justice social work report to be completed.

Ramage was found responsible for the killing in 2026, and is expected to be sentenced in October following a month-long delay.

Mr Kowbel, who was shot in the body with the air rifle, was left severely injured and later died at Borders General Hospital.

Simone Ramage, 41, was found guilty of shooting her partner, Brian Kowbel, at their home in Galashiels in the Scottish Borders on February 17 2023.

Earlier this year, Judge John Morris KC found Ramage responsible for the killing, following an examination of facts hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He also found her to have been in possession of an air rifle without holding the relevant firearm certificate.

Ramage underwent an examination of the facts hearing because she was deemed unfit to stand trial at a hearing in March last year by Judge Susan Craig.

An examination of facts takes the place of a trial when someone is considered unfit to stand trial due to a mental disorder.

Ramage’s final disposal had been due to be heard at Edinburgh High Court on Tuesday.

However, Judge Morris told the court it will be deferred until next month to allow for the completion of a pre-sentencing report.

“After some discussion with the clerk I will need a social work report,” he said.

“I will call for a criminal justice social work report and defer it to October 7 in Edinburgh. It is hoped we can hit the nail on the head then.”

Ramage was not present in court during the short hearing.