The UK Sepsis Trust estimates some 48,000 deaths each year in the UK have sepsis as a factor, with thousands of these cases being preventable

Sepsis most commonly develops from a bacterial infection. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Patients at risk of deadly sepsis will be given wearable technology in a bid to prevent 1,000 deaths a year, NHS England has said.

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Sepsis most commonly develops from a bacterial infection, with symptoms in adults including confusion or slurred speech, uncontrollable shivering, muscle pain and difficulty breathing. People may also have blue, pale, grey or blotchy skin, lips or tongue, and a high or low temperature, plus lack of urine. Babies and children may have difficulty breathing or breathe very fast, have high or low temperatures, blotchy skin or a rash. They may be very sleepy, are not urinating and could be vomiting. The UK Sepsis Trust estimates some 48,000 deaths each year in the UK have sepsis as a factor, with thousands of these cases being preventable. On Tuesday, NHS England said the health service will aim to prevent thousands of deaths from sepsis by 2035 as part of a drive to improve monitoring and treatment. Read More: Jailed surgeon who injured own legs with dry ice is struck off after claiming on TV he lost limbs to sepsis Read More: Ex-England cricketer’s daughter 'could have been saved' if medics didn't 'miss signs of sepsis', inquest hears

Sepsis directly causes 4,000 deaths a year in England. Picture: Alamy

Sepsis directly causes 4,000 deaths a year in England. NHS England believes a quarter of these can be prevented through better care. Its measures include giving wearable devices to people at risk of sepsis, such as watches or bracelets, or via tech on their mobile phone. This technology can keep track of blood pressure and heart rate, flagging if a person’s condition has deteriorated and they need to be tested for sepsis. Among those who could benefit are people on immunosuppressants such as some cancer patients, older people, those with a catheter, and people with serious mental illness, all of whom are at higher risk of sepsis. NHS figures show there were more than 118,000 emergency admissions for sepsis in 2024/25.

NHS figures show there were more than 118,000 emergency admissions for sepsis in 2024/25. Picture: Alamy