While Scotland saw over a third more rain than its average, parts of southern England still remained dry compared to average

Hyde Park in London in September, which was ranked as the UK's joint fourth warmest on record. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

September's rainfall in the UK was still "nowhere near enough" to reverse the effects of the record-breaking dry summer, an expert has warned.

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The month's average temperature was calculated as provisionally 14.6°C, ranked level with 1949 and 2016. It means that Britain experienced its fourth joint warmest September on record and reached highs of almost 30C, new Met Office data has revealed. Rainfall levels were close to the average overall but "significant regional differences" remained, with the south and eastern England still drier than usual. Scotland saw over a third more rain than its average for the month, in contrast to southern England which remained relatively dry compared to average. Read more: Britain braces for October thunderstorms after series of sweltering nights in 'tropical September' Read more: August was joint hottest month 'ever recorded' amid summer of heatwaves, drought and wildfires

The Met Office said southern England remained relatively dry compared to average despite some recent rain. Picture: Alamy

The Environment Agency's Chief Executive, Philip Duffy, said that that the rainfall in September was welcome, but didn't do enough to reverse the effects of this summer's drought. The maximum temperature hit 28.1C on September 29 in London. Mr Duffy said: "September’s rainfall has been welcome, but a few weeks of unsettled weather is nowhere near enough to reverse the water deficits caused by a dry spring and record hot summer. "Drought is only over when groundwater, rivers, and reservoirs are back to normal levels – and that will take months of significant and sustained wet weather. "In the meantime, the situation remains serious with drought-hit areas of England again seeing the least amount of rain over the month.

The rainfall in September was still "nowhere near enough" to reverse the water deficits caused by the summer's drought, an expert warned. Picture: Alamy