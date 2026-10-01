September rainfall 'nowhere near enough' to reverse effects of record-breaking dry summer, expert warns
While Scotland saw over a third more rain than its average, parts of southern England still remained dry compared to average
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September's rainfall in the UK was still "nowhere near enough" to reverse the effects of the record-breaking dry summer, an expert has warned.
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The month's average temperature was calculated as provisionally 14.6°C, ranked level with 1949 and 2016.
It means that Britain experienced its fourth joint warmest September on record and reached highs of almost 30C, new Met Office data has revealed.
Rainfall levels were close to the average overall but "significant regional differences" remained, with the south and eastern England still drier than usual.
Scotland saw over a third more rain than its average for the month, in contrast to southern England which remained relatively dry compared to average.
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The Environment Agency's Chief Executive, Philip Duffy, said that that the rainfall in September was welcome, but didn't do enough to reverse the effects of this summer's drought.
The maximum temperature hit 28.1C on September 29 in London.
Mr Duffy said: "September’s rainfall has been welcome, but a few weeks of unsettled weather is nowhere near enough to reverse the water deficits caused by a dry spring and record hot summer.
"Drought is only over when groundwater, rivers, and reservoirs are back to normal levels – and that will take months of significant and sustained wet weather.
"In the meantime, the situation remains serious with drought-hit areas of England again seeing the least amount of rain over the month.
"Water supplies are limited and several reservoirs are concerningly low. We still need everyone to use a little less water to speed up the drought recovery and save more for our local rivers, farmers, and wildlife."
Met Office Climate Information Scientist Mike Kendon added: "Persistent warmth has been the theme of recent months and September is no different.
"September 2026 was the joint-fourth warmest September on record in the series for the UK with high pressure particularly prevalent in southern areas later in the month.
"While the month itself was unexceptional overall, when putting it into the context of the warm year we've had so far, this fits with the general pattern that we’re seeing of more frequent above average temperatures in the UK as our climate continues to change."