September to remain warm with highs of 26C in parts of UK before wind and rain return
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Parts of the UK are to remain balmy amid a spell of September warmth - before wind and rain are set to make a return.
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According to forecasters, Monday will mostly be dry and sunny, while north-west Scotland will see blustery showers.
In the southeast, there is also the chance for outbreaks of rain to develop in the afternoon and evening but largely remaining fairly warm.
While tonight, the south of the UK will turn cloudy with scattered showers, mainly across the south-east. Northern areas will be dry and chilly with clear spells.
Tuesday will see a warm day in the south with temperatures of up to 26C in places despite a chilly start and scattered showers.
The Met Office added in the south, especially London, there will be an unusually warm night to follow.
There will be sunny spells in the afternoon before a band of rain moves into western areas later.
Wednesday will see the morning rain clear leaving sunny spells and showers for the afternoon.
Thursday will be mainly dry and sunny, with just a few light showers towards the far west.
Some rain will move into Northern Ireland in the evening.
Outbreaks of rain pushing across the north start on Friday, but the south will be dry and sunny.
The week ahead promises something for everyone!— Met Office (@metoffice) September 27, 2026
Summer-like warmth, autumnal gales and heavy rain and perhaps even some frost at first. Take a look 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/ywZYObgO8o