Parts of the UK are to remain balmy amid a spell of September warmth - before wind and rain are set to make a return.

According to forecasters, Monday will mostly be dry and sunny, while north-west Scotland will see blustery showers.

In the southeast, there is also the chance for outbreaks of rain to develop in the afternoon and evening but largely remaining fairly warm.

While tonight, the south of the UK will turn cloudy with scattered showers, mainly across the south-east. Northern areas will be dry and chilly with clear spells.

Tuesday will see a warm day in the south with temperatures of up to 26C in places despite a chilly start and scattered showers.

The Met Office added in the south, especially London, there will be an unusually warm night to follow.