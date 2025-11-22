The Serbian president has said that he has "never killed anyone, wounded anyone, or done anything similar"

“I have never killed anyone, never wounded anyone, nor done anything of the sort,” Aleksandar Vučić told reporters in Belgrade. Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has denied allegations of his involvement in "sniper tourism" during the siege of Sarajevo as an attempt to present him as a "monster" and "cold blooded killer".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The comment follows a complaint submitted to Italian prosecutors by a Croatian journalist, Domagoj Margetic, who claims that both video footage and subsequent testimony show the president was a "war volunteer" with Bosnian-Serb forces at positions overlooking the city. Mr Margetic claims that the now-president either took part in or helped to organise the "sniper tourism" at the time, where foreigners allegedly paid Bosnian Serb forces to be allowed to shoot civilians from positions overlooking the besieged city. Speaking at a UK-Western Balkans business conference in Belgrade, the Serbian president said he has "never killed anyone, wounded anyone, or done anything similar". Mr Vucic added that he had "never held a sniper rifle in my life", and that pictures claiming to show him holding a weapon actually show him carrying a "camera tripod". He denied the claims levelled by the Croatian journalist, saying it was an attempt to "present me as a monster, as an inhuman, as someone who not only has no emotions, but is a cold-blooded murderer". Read more: 'I will never betray Ukraine', Zelenskyy vows as Trump sets deadline to agree peace deal Read more: White House urges UK to take 'bold action' over mass migration ‘crime wave’

Serbian soldiers man the Bosnian Serb front line position near Lukavica over looking the city of Sarajevo, Sept 1992. Picture: Alamy

In his accusation, Mr Margetic said that videos from the 1990s and testimony by Bosnian officials after the incident support his claims. From 1992-1996, Yugoslavia was torn apart by war, leaving 11,000 dead during the four-year siege of Sarajevo. The city was surrounded by Serb forces and subject to constant shelling and sniper fire throughout the conflict. Earlier this month, Italian prosecutors opened an investigation into allegations that wealthy foreigners had paid to shoot at civilians during the siege of Sarajevo - including some wealthy Italians. The investigation followed a complaint by an Italian writer who had seen the 2022 Slovenian documentary film, Sarajevo Safari, which was the source of the allegations. The film writer, Ezio Gavazzeni, claims that wealthy travellers paid large sums to go on "sniper safaris" and shoot at civilians in Sarajevo as the war raged. The claims made by Mr Margetic about the president volunteering were strongly denied by Mr Vucic's spokesperson Suzana Vasiljevic, who called them "a textbook case of malicious disinformation" built to "erode the institutional credibility" of the nation and its leader.

Italian Army soldiers patrolling road near Sarajevo, January 1996, after NATO intervention in Bosnia-Herzegovina following the Dayton Accords. Picture: Alamy