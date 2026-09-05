The Williams sisters lost out on a chance to keep fighting for the US Open doubles title after losing a nail-biting first-round match

Venus Williams and Serena Williams in their Women's Doubles match. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

Serena and Venus Williams were dramatically denied a sensational return at the US Open in a three-set match with two tie breaks.

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The sisters, who have both won singles and doubles championships at Flushing Meadows, took 14th seeds Maya Joint and Chan Hao-ching to a dramatic deciding-set tie-break. The Arthur Ashe Stadium was buzzing with excitement when the Williamses led 5-0. But Serena’s serve let them down at a crucial stage, with Joint and Chan winning 6-3 6-7 (6) 7-6 (10-7). The siblings were making their return to the US Open doubles tournament for the first time since 2022, and 27 years after they first won the title as a pair. The sisters won the US Open doubles championship in 1999 and 2009. Venus Williams has won the US Open singles trophy twice, and Serena Williams has won it six times. Read more: Carlos Alcaraz avoids wardrobe malfunction in 'aggressive' US Open third round match Read more: ‘Strong’ smell of marijuana sees world number one halt US Open match

Venus Williams and Serena Williams playing doubles together 27 years after they first won the US Open title as a pair. Picture: Getty

Their much-anticipated doubles comeback was certainly an occasion worthy of the wild card. There could be more to come as well, after ESPN commentator Caroline Wozniacki revealed she believes Serena wants to return to singles next year after losing to Joint in the first round of her singles return to Wimbledon this year. The 23-time singles Grand Slam champion suffered a knee injury in that match, which ruled her out of the doubles with her sister at SW19.

Serena and Venus Williams playing US Open doubles in 1999. Picture: Getty