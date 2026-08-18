“We’ve waited a long time to get back on the doubles court. Eventually, we find our way to each other,” Venus said.

Serena and Venus Williams of the United States fist bump during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 17, 2026. Picture: Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Serena and Venus Williams were beaten in their first doubles match together for four years at the Cincinnati Open, going down 2-6 6-1 10-8 against Marta Kostyuk and Peyton Stearns.

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It was the first time since the 2022 US Open that the sisters had competed together, with Serena opting to step away from tennis in the aftermath of that tournament. In June, she made a return to doubles before playing singles at Wimbledon as a wild card, though she sustained a knee injury in losing to Maya Joint in the first round and was unable to take part in the doubles alongside her sister as planned. “We’ve waited a long time to get back on the doubles court. Eventually, we find our way to each other,” Venus said. Read more: 'I got death and rape threats in the Commons': Ex-Labour MP says police do not take politicians' safety seriously Read more: More police calls to be answered by AI chatbots - to filter out pothole complaints

Serena and Venus Williams were beaten in their first doubles match together for four years at the Cincinnati Open, going down 2-6 6-1 10-8 against Marta Kostyuk and Peyton Stearns. Picture: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Venus Williams of the United States reacts during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 17, 2026. Picture: Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“We give each other so much grace and encouragement. This is our first time playing together in forever, and I think we’re really getting into our stride.” The pair made a poor start against Kostyuk and Stearns but hit back to take the match to a tie-break. They went 6-0 down in 10-point decider but despite battling back, Kostyuk and Stearns secured victory on a double fault from Venus. Britain’s Arthur Fery failed to replicate his Wimbledon heroics as he went down to fifth seed Alex De Minaur in straight sets. Fery, who shot into the world’s top 50 after his stunning run to the semi-final at the All England Club, was playing his first event since that improbable run was ended at the hands of Alexander Zverev.

Arthur Fery of Great Britain runs back for a ball while playing Alex de Minaur of Australia during day seven of the Cincinnati Open. Picture: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images