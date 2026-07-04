Serena Williams’ Wimbledon comeback has been cut short after injury ruled her out of the doubles, ending hopes of a reunion with her sister Venus.

The Williams sisters had been due to play Camila Osorio and Solana Sierra on Saturday, but Serena withdrew after struggling to recover from the knee injury she picked up in her singles return earlier in the week.

The American twisted her knee in the first set of her opening-round defeat to Maya Joint, where she lost 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

She had been hoping to recover in time for the doubles, but the injury meant she was unable to take part.

Serena said she was “heartbroken” to have to pull out, bringing an abrupt end to the prospect of another Williams sisters appearance together at Wimbledon.

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