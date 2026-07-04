Serena and Venus Williams pull out of women’s doubles at Wimbledon
The sisters had been hoping to make another joint appearance at Wimbledon, but Serena’s knee injury in singles ended that plan
Serena Williams’ Wimbledon comeback has been cut short after injury ruled her out of the doubles, ending hopes of a reunion with her sister Venus.
Listen to this article
The Williams sisters had been due to play Camila Osorio and Solana Sierra on Saturday, but Serena withdrew after struggling to recover from the knee injury she picked up in her singles return earlier in the week.
The American twisted her knee in the first set of her opening-round defeat to Maya Joint, where she lost 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3.
She had been hoping to recover in time for the doubles, but the injury meant she was unable to take part.
Serena said she was “heartbroken” to have to pull out, bringing an abrupt end to the prospect of another Williams sisters appearance together at Wimbledon.
Read more: Matteo Berrettini's designer outfit banned by Wimbledon for 'not being white enough'
Read more: Jannik Sinner finally gets routine win as his Wimbledon title defence rolls on
The setback comes after one of the most closely watched returns of the tournament, with Serena back on the grass at SW19 for the first time in years.
Her singles match had already raised expectations of a memorable doubles reunion, but the injury forced her to stop there.
For Venus Williams, the withdrawal means there will be no sisters’ doubles run at this year’s Championships.
It is another painful moment in a career that has already seen Serena battle repeated fitness issues in the later stages of her time on tour.
The Williams sisters have won six titles together at Wimbledon, equalling the all-time women's doubles record. The crowd had hoped to see them return to SW19 once again, but the injury has thwarted those ambitions.