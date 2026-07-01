Serena Williams was beaten in her comeback singles match at Wimbledon, losing to Maya Joint in the first round.

Serena Williams an injury doubt for Wimbledon doubles with Venus. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Serena Williams’ Wimbledon appearance in women’s doubles with sister Venus is in doubt because of a knee injury.

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The 44-year-old made her return in singles after nearly four years away on Tuesday night to a rapturous Centre Court reception. Williams produced a strong display before fading in a 6-3 6-7 (6) 6-3 loss to 20-year-old Australian Maya Joint. There had been no indication during the match that the 23-time grand slam singles champion had hurt herself, but she did not attend the customary post-match press conference, instead issuing a short quote. Players can be fined for skipping press conferences, but it was revealed on Wednesday that Williams was physically hampered. Read more: All the British players left in Wimbledon as Swan flies into second round Read more: Katie Swan becomes first Brit to reach Wimbledon 2026 second round

Maya Joint and Serena WILLIAMS shake hands after the women's singles first-round match. Picture: Alamy

A statement from the American’s agent Jill Smoller read: “Serena tweaked her right knee at the end of the first set and was therefore excused from her media obligations by the Wimbledon and WTA medical teams. “She left site that night unaided and is doing everything she can to be ready for her doubles match later this week.” Serena and Venus have taken a wild card into the doubles for their first appearance together at the All England Club since they won their sixth title a decade ago.