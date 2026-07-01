Serena Williams an injury doubt for Wimbledon doubles with Venus
Serena Williams was beaten in her comeback singles match at Wimbledon, losing to Maya Joint in the first round.
Serena Williams’ Wimbledon appearance in women’s doubles with sister Venus is in doubt because of a knee injury.
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The 44-year-old made her return in singles after nearly four years away on Tuesday night to a rapturous Centre Court reception.
Williams produced a strong display before fading in a 6-3 6-7 (6) 6-3 loss to 20-year-old Australian Maya Joint.
There had been no indication during the match that the 23-time grand slam singles champion had hurt herself, but she did not attend the customary post-match press conference, instead issuing a short quote.
Players can be fined for skipping press conferences, but it was revealed on Wednesday that Williams was physically hampered.
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A statement from the American’s agent Jill Smoller read: “Serena tweaked her right knee at the end of the first set and was therefore excused from her media obligations by the Wimbledon and WTA medical teams.
“She left site that night unaided and is doing everything she can to be ready for her doubles match later this week.”
Serena and Venus have taken a wild card into the doubles for their first appearance together at the All England Club since they won their sixth title a decade ago.
Serena had admitted ahead of the tournament that she remained unsure whether playing in singles was a good idea but concluded it was an opportunity she could not turn down.
She could not have asked for better support from the crowd and the competitive juices were certainly still flowing as she saved a match point in the second set.
The veteran waved to all sides of the court as she left, while the comment attributed to her post-match read: “It was really great to be back at Wimbledon.
“I never expected to be here. The atmosphere was amazing. Walking out was amazing. I definitely relished it and missed it and enjoyed the moment more than anything.”
Serena won seven grand slam singles titles before Joint was born, and the Australian admitted she was unable to sleep thinking about the occasion.
She was impressed by Williams’ level, saying: “I really didn’t know what to expect.
“I went in thinking that she’d bring her best game that she brought when she was at her peak, because you need to prepare for the hardest possible match. I think she played really well.”