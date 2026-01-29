Williams has not played professional tennis since the 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams refuses to rule out making shock return to tennis. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Serena Williams has refused to rule out making a shock return to tennis.

The 44-year-old has not played professional tennis since losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in the 2022 US Open third round, although she branded her departure as "evolving away" from the sport rather than a retirement. Williams rubbished speculation in December she is considering a comeback despite re-entering the sport's drug testing pool. But the 23-time grand slam singles champion was not so dismissive about the question in an interview on The Today Show in the United States.

Serena Williams during their Women's Singles Third Round match on Day Five of the 2022 US Open. Picture: Getty

“Really, are you asking this on the Today Show? Oh, my goodness,” Williams said when the idea of a potential playing return was put to her. “I’m just having fun and enjoying my life right now. “That’s not a yes or no. I don’t know. I’m just gonna see what happens. “I have two kids. I’m a full time stay at home (mother). When I filled out a form the other day. Occupation? (I wrote) Housewife.” Pushed on whether she had re-entered the drug testing pool, Williams replied: “Did I re-enter? I don’t know if I was out. Listen, I can’t discuss this.”