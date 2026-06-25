She reached the singles final at Wimbledon in 2018 and 2019, losing in straight sets both times, and has not won a match at SW19 since

Serena Williams of the United States in action with partner Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic against Giuliana Olmos of Mexico and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand in the first round of doubles on Day Two of the 2026 Berlin Tennis Open. Picture: Robert Prange/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Serena Williams was on top of the tennis world when she won the last of her Wimbledon titles a decade ago.

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Hours after claiming a seventh singles crown at the All England Club, Williams and sister Venus lifted their 14th women’s doubles grand slam trophy, maintaining their record of never having lost a major final. With a combined age of 80, they were already a veteran duo, but, 10 years on and both in their mid-40s, the siblings are giving it another crack. And, after keeping Wimbledon waiting until the last minute with one wild-card spot left tantalisingly open, Serena has decided to chance her arm in singles as well. Read more: 'I have never doped': Wimbledon 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova protests innocence after four-year ban Read more: Emma Raducanu roars back to form: British number 1 sends emphatic Wimbledon warning with dominant Queen's display

US player Serena Williams smiles at the practice courts at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on June 24, 2026. Picture: Glyn KIRK / AFP via Getty Images

Venus has continued to play sporadically throughout and has been almost a full-time player this season, but it is Serena’s surprise comeback that has set the sporting world abuzz. Ever since it emerged late last year that she had re-entered the anti-doping testing pool – an intrusive and time-consuming commitment that no-one not intending to play professional tennis would put themselves through – the countdown clock has been ticking. The grass-court season made sense for Serena to dip her toe back in, given her comfort on the surface and its lower physical demands compared to clay. She impressed in her opening doubles match at Queen’s Club, looking sharp at the net and with her groundstrokes, while her serve reached an impressive 120mph. It was hugely unfortunate that Victoria Mboko’s injury meant Serena could only play one match, while her stay in Berlin proved short-lived as she suffered a first-round loss alongside Karolina Muchova.

Serena Williams of the United States walks on to the court for a practice session next to Centre Court during previews prior to The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 24, 2026. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Doubles at 44 is one thing, but singles is undoubtedly a huge gamble given she will be heading straight into a grand slam having not played a competitive match in nearly four years. Her glittering farewell in New York showed that she was still a force, beating second seed Anett Kontaveit before a narrow loss to Ajla Tomljanovic, but it is close to a decade since she won the last of her 23 major singles titles – while in the early stages of pregnancy with her oldest daughter Olympia. She reached the singles final at Wimbledon in 2018 and 2019, losing in straight sets both times, and has not won a match at SW19 since. Serena has been open about her use of weight-loss medication following the birth of her second daughter Adira in 2023, and former world number one Lindsay Davenport said: “She looks in incredible shape and better shape than arguably when she left the sport. “Grass is a tough surface to start on, though. It goes very quick, very low, very physical. Not as much running as clay but a lot of bending.”

Serena Williams of the United States during a practice session at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, ahead of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Alamy